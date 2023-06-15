MNJ Technologies and ReadyNetworks Partner to Provide Comprehensive Cloud Services to SMB Customers

The partnership provides MNJ clients with cloud consulting and services to plan and execute cost-effective cloud strategies

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT service provider MNJ Technologies has partnered with cloud service provider ReadyNetworks to provide its customers with robust cloud services, helping them move to the cloud and pursue digital transformation projects in a process-driven, comprehensive and cost-effective manner. ReadyNetworks' cloud services are now integrated into MNJ's Advanced Technology Services offering, which provides customers with expertise in security, cloud, connectivity, professional services, infrastructure services and technology sourcing.

MNJ Technologies (PRNewswire)

There just isn't enough talent with cloud expertise for every business in every industry, so many SMBs are left behind.

The ReadyNetworks partnership is exclusive to MNJ, providing the service provider's customers with expertise in cloud services delivered with the same commitment to excellence that MNJ demonstrates in every client engagement. A certified Microsoft Solutions Provider for Infrastructure, Modern Work, Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation, ReadyNetworks boasts 85 engineers, programmers and architects that hold a collective 125 Microsoft Cloud certifications, bringing the highest levels of capabilities to MNJ engagements. The organization is also certified as compliant with ISO 27001, ISO 20001 and ISO 22301 standards, meaning it sets the standard for securely managing its clients' infrastructure and data.

"Many people don't understand the hidden costs associated with transitioning to the cloud," says Matt Ogden, Chief Technology Officer at MNJ. "Just moving data and functions from on-prem to the cloud 'as-is' is massively expensive, and organizations need experts in navigating that transition to make sure cloud operations are optimized. ReadyNetworks has a solid process that works very well for our clients, allowing them to migrate to the cloud at a significant cost savings."

Through the partnership, MNJ can provide its customers with Microsoft 365/O365 and desktop modernization; cloud-native development and DevOps; data, machine language and artificial intelligence; development services; 24/7 managed cloud services; and cloud consulting. MNJ starts the engagement with a comprehensive cloud assessment that maps out what the cloud journey should look like from start to finish, solving hidden complexities through a streamlined process that makes the cloud transition seamlessly comprehensive.

"There just isn't enough talent with cloud expertise for every business in every industry, so many small to midsize organizations wind up being left behind," says Sam Barhoumeh, founder and CEO of ReadyNetworks. "By partnering with MNJ, we are able to provide those expert cloud services to businesses that may otherwise have to rely on an unobjective cloud provider sales rep. MNJ's clients are asking for cloud services and cloud-based SaaS services, and we have the engineers and technical talent to fill those gaps."

MNJ and ReadyNetworks offer a collaborative, bespoke approach to clients, making sure they have the support where it's most needed and working closely with existing IT teams to ensure a smooth execution of cloud strategy. The partnership has seen tremendous success with its professional services offering and is expanding into managed cloud services to provide clients with end-to-end support.

"We're extremely pleased with the capabilities that the partnership with ReadyNetworks has brought to the MNJ portfolio," says Ogden. "It's been a huge achievement over the last year, and we both feel we're just scratching the surface of what we can do together."

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies serves its midmarket-to-enterprise customers by helping them increase productivity and reduce costs through personalized IT solutions and services. MNJ launched Advanced Technology Services to consult and execute on the customer's behalf to solve real business problems through technology adoption.

MNJ's Advanced Technology Services engineering team works closely with customers to deliver cost-effective connectivity, public, hybrid, and private cloud, security, professional services, and technology sourcing. Key customer success team roles include account executives, product and services specialists, solution engineers, sourcing specialists, and project managers.

MNJ serves over 2,800 North American customers and has experienced consistent growth for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com.

About ReadyNetworks



Founded almost ten years ago, ReadyNetworks has established itself as a dominant force in the IT & Cloud services, support, security, and management industry. Catering to small, medium-sized, and enterprise businesses across North America, ReadyNetworks has proven to be a reliable partner in streamlining operations and driving growth. With an emphasis on Security and Cloud solutions, ReadyNetworks aims to equip businesses with cutting-edge technology and round-the-clock support.

In an ever-evolving technological landscape, ReadyNetworks is a steadfast ally for businesses striving to stay ahead of the curve. Combining in-depth knowledge, a vast array of resources, and personalized support, this company is dedicated to empowering its clients with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive market. With ReadyNetworks by their side, businesses can confidently face the challenges of tomorrow and achieve their full potential.

To learn more about ATS, visit https://www.mnjtech.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MNJ Technologies