TEAMSTERS RALLY TO DEMAND NESTLE KEEP PLANT OPEN

Workers Protest Company Plans to Outsource 200 Local Jobs
FREEHOLD, N.J., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 11 members who work at Nestle will rally on Tues., June 20, to demand the company keep its Freehold plant open.
Teamsters are fighting plans by Nestle USA to close its only coffee production facility in the U.S. and outsource 200 good-paying union jobs to Mexico.
Nestle managers told workers and their Teamsters Union representatives the plant could close by the end of 2023, a decision that would deeply impact workers and the local community.
Nestle made a $17 billion profit in 2022 and has taken $14.5 million in taxpayer-funded public subsidies from the state of New Jersey.
WHAT:
Teamsters rally to demand Nestle keep Freehold plant open
WHO:
Nestle workers and Teamsters Local 11 leaders
WHEN:
Tues., June 20, 7 a.m. EDT
WHERE:
61 Jerseyville Ave.
Freehold, N.J. 07728
