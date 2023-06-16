THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP A 2023 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG) has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups, and tech companies.

"For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Bronwen Latimer. "As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it."

EIG is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide.

"It's always been a point of pride that our employees love what they do, like and admire their colleagues, and feel respected and valued as individuals part of our team. So to be named a Top Workplace, based on the feedback of our employees, is deeply gratifying," said Hiba Mona Anver, Erickson Immigration Group Partner & Shareholder.

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit this link.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

