Robert Downey Jr.'s Six Iconic Eco-Modified Cars to be Given Away in National Sweepstakes

Proceeds from One-Year Sweepstakes to Benefit Downey's Environmental and Technology Nonprofit Organization, FootPrint Coalition

All Six Cars to be Featured in Max's "Downey's Dream Cars" Docuseries Premiering June 22

NEW YORK, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, producer, and FootPrint Coalition Founder, Robert Downey Jr., alongside a team of experts, have modified six classic cars from his personal collection to make them more eco-friendly and reduce their carbon footprint.

All six iconic cars are being given away in a one-year national sweepstakes beginning Friday, June 16 via www.rdjdreamcars.com. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit Downey's FootPrint Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on the adoption of technologies that will advance human systems towards a cleaner environment.

The cars to be given away in the sweepstakes, and which are featured in the Max series Downey's Dream Cars, are:

1969 Mercedes Benz 280 SE – among the modifications were: installing a modern diesel engine, converting the fuel system to biodiesel, and replacing the suede interior with one made from recycled plastics.

1965 VW Bus – modifications included replacing the 1100 CC air-cooled engine with an EV West electric motor conversion and custom battery rack, and adding a solar-powered electric barbeque that slides out of the back of the bus.

1966 Buick Riviera – among the eco-friendly changes were: replacing the stock 425 cubic inch V8 engine with a first-generation modern hybrid engine and adding a first-of-its-kind prototype Aclima air quality sensor.

1972 K -10 Pickup – modifications included turning it into a full EV pick-up with custom electric motor and battery pack.

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible – among the changes were: replacing the 327 Small Block engine with a modern electric motor and installing a one-of-a-kind mushroom-based interior.

1985 Chevrolet El Camino – modifications included replacing the stock engine with a modern 4-cylinder Chevy turbo truck engine and adding a solar-powered bike rack in the bed of the car.

"Making Downey's Dream Cars come true with Max was an education and a blast. Keeping these transformed classic vehicles for my own personal enjoyment would be a missed opportunity. All proceeds from the sweepstakes will go towards funding FootPrint Coalition's nonprofit organization. Please enjoy the show on Max, and pretty please go to www.rdjdreamcars.com for a chance to win one of these now eco-friendlier cars," said Robert Downey Jr.

"The goal of this yearlong sweepstakes is to raise significant funding to help environmental technologies to take hold in a more systemic way. There are a ton of dedicated folks working on the sweepstakes and featured in this show, and they're only a tiny fraction of the millions of people who are actively volunteering their skills in restoring the planet. Our job is a race to curate the solutions that can change human systems in the timeliest manner – from research to rollout to new normal," said Rachel Kropa, FootPrint Coalition's Managing Director of Nonprofit + Science.

Chris Mazzilli, the founder of Dream Car Restorations/CMC Motors in Plainview, New York, where some of the cars were retrofitted to 2023 eco-friendly standards, is spearheading the sweepstakes, and is an executive producer of Downey's Dream Cars, a series premiering on Max on June 22 that illuminates how each of the cars were re-engineered and modified.

To participate in the sweepstakes with or without donating and learn more, please visit www.rdjdreamcars.com.

About Downey's Dream Cars

The multi-part docuseries, premiering on Max on June 22, follows Robert Downey Jr., and his team of experts, through the modification of the six classic cars to make them more eco-friendly, updating them into the new millennium while preserving their power and style. The series is produced by Boat Rocker's Matador Content and Team Downey, and hosted by Robert Downey Jr. For Team Downey, executive producers are Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Emily Barclay Ford; for Matador Content, executive producers are Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, and Dave Larzelere; and for Warner Bros. Discovery, Kyle Wheeler serves as executive producer. Chris Mazzilli is also an executive producer.

About FootPrint Coalition

FootPrint Coalition is a multifaceted organization focused on the adoption of technologies that will advance human systems towards a cleaner environment. FootPrint Coalition's nonprofit offers grant funding, provides education on solutions, and creates content to mobilize a global audience to support its efforts in accelerating groundbreaking technologies that are addressing the world's largest environmental challenges.

Disclaimer

NO PURCHASE, CONTRIBUTION, DONATION OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY AND MAKING ONE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C, the United Kingdom, and Canada (excluding Quebec). 18 years or older and age of majority. Begins 6/16/2023 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on 7/16/2024 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. The six prize drawings will occur on 2/9/2024, 3/29/2024, 4/22/2024, 5/26/2024, 6/30/2024, and 7/31/2024. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received for the applicable drawing. For entry details and official rules, including details on how to enter without making a donation or purchase and the applicable drawing dates, visit rdjdreamcars.com/pages/rules. Sponsor: Edward Charles Foundation, a Delaware nonprofit corporation, for the benefit of FootPrint Coalition.

