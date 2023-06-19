Recognize Animal Rights Awareness Week by Nourishing Your Pets With Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend™ - Essential Wellness Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

A Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Designed to Support Your Dog's Health With Biologically Balanced Nutrition

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third week of June every year, Animal Rights Awareness Week is a time to reflect on the importance of promoting the well-being and health of all animals. Just as humans strive for good health and wellness, our animal companions deserve the same level of care and attention. One way to support their overall health is through proper nutrition. During Animal Rights Awareness Week, let us recognize the importance of providing our furry companions with the best possible care, including a diet that supports their overall health and wellness. Choose Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend , and help give your dog the nutrition and healthy, full life they deserve.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is the ultimate choice in premium freeze-dried raw dog food. Specially formulated to cater to dogs of all breeds and health conditions, this food is designed to unlock your dog's true potential for optimal well-being. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend, is a revolutionary dog food with a freeze-dried raw formula specifically designed to support your canine companion's healthy, happy, full life.. Crafted with high-quality meats like turkey, beef, salmon, duck, beef liver, etc. this blend delivers a rich source of protein essential for your dog's well-being. This comprehensive formula is designed to help your dog thrive, ensuring they can thrive and enjoy a vibrant life by your side, a right all animals deserve.*

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is the ultimate choice in premium freeze-dried raw dog food. Specially formulated to cater to dogs of all breeds and health conditions, this food is designed to unlock your dog's true potential for optimal well-being. Nature's Blend is carefully crafted with a blend of powerful protein sources, nutrient-rich vegetables, and wholesome fruits, all working together to ensure your furry friend lives their healthiest, happiest, and most vibrant life. Unlike other pet food brands, Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is completely free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. Most dog food companies cook their food at high temperatures, which can destroy many of the nutrients. Instead, Dr. Marty Pets gently freeze-dries Nature's Blend — Essential Wellness to help protect the nutrients your dog needs and the delicious flavor they love. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is full of omega-3, vitamin A, iron, leucine, crude protein, fiber, fat, and calcium, and Nature's Blend offers a comprehensive nutritional profile to support your dog's overall happiness and healthy lifespan.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness Key Ingredients

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend contains:

Turkey , Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, Turkey Heart, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Egg, Pea Flour, Apple, Blueberry, Carrot, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed, Spinach, Dried Kelp, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Seed, Broccoli, Kale, Mixed Tocopherols (natural preservative)

Where Can You Purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness can be purchased on the Dr. Marty Pets site for the purchase price of $59.95. If you don't see a noticeable improvement in your dog's health and happiness, Dr. Marty Pets provides a 90-day money-back guarantee of the purchase price (does not cover shipping). Simply send back the unused portion of freeze-dried raw dog food back to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

How to Use Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Essential Wellness

If your dog has a preference for either dry or wet food, Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is made to cater to their taste and make things easy for you. If your furry companion enjoys dry food, all you need to do is scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and it's good to go for them to enjoy.

If your dog prefers wet food, preparing their meal is a breeze. Just combine 2 parts of Nature's Blend with 1 part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for 3 minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your eager pup.

About Dr. Marty Pets™

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit www.drmartypets.com and follow @Drmartypets on Instagram and Twitter .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Dr. Marty is known as the veterinarian that helps dogs nobody else can. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health and longevity for thousands of dogs. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Press@DrMartyPets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets