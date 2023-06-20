WiMi Creates A Visual Human-Computer Interaction System Based on Hybrid Vision Models

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has created a HCI system with hybrid vision model based on computer vision and mixed reality. The system achieves natural interaction between the user and the computer in real-time and with realism through the hybrid vision of virtual images and real scenes via human eyes.

The system mainly includes the following modules:

Depth perception: The system uses depth sensors and algorithms to obtain information about the user's posture, position, and movement. The system perceives and identifies the natural environment through computer vision technology and obtains depth information. The system then performs a 3D reconstruction of the natural scene and fuses the recognition results of the real environment into the virtual environment.

Virtual environment construction: Virtual environment is generated using VR technology, and the virtual environment is fused with the actual scene by the visual algorithm so that users can interact in the hybrid environment.

Interaction design: The system combines various interaction methods, such as voice, gesture, and posture, so that users can choose the most comfortable and natural way to interact. This enhances the flexibility and reliability of interaction and provides users with a more realistic and intuitive experience, thus enabling users to interact with virtual images or real scenes. In addition, the system will be updated to the virtual environment in real-time according to the user feedback to ensure the immediacy and fluency of user interaction.

Visualization interface: The visualization interface of the system presents the user's interaction behavior visually so that users can understand the operation status and results of the system more intuitively. It helps users obtain information, complete tasks more quickly, and improve efficiency and productivity.

Multiple modules of the hybrid vision model-based visual HCI system are interdependent. Through the synergy of each module, the system integrates the real and virtual environments to achieve natural interaction between the user and the system and visualization of the interface. In addition, according to the characteristics of different data processing processes, the system uses CPU and GPU computing power resources to process images across processes to ensure the real-time nature of the interaction.

The application prospect of this system is extensive, such as games, education, medicine, industry, etc. Visual HCI based on a hybrid vision model is a significant development direction in the future. With the popularity and application of 5G and other new-generation network technologies, visual HCI will also obtain faster and more stable data transmission and processing capabilities. At the same time, with the continuous progress and maturity of artificial intelligence technologies such as deep learning and computer vision, visual HCI based on hybrid vision models will gradually become more adaptive and intelligent. HCI will become more convenient, fast, efficient, and immersive, thus driving technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

