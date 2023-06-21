THE FERRY BUILDING CELEBRATES 125TH ANNIVERSARY ON JULY 13

The iconic landmark introduces a month of anniversary events celebrating San Francisco's rich culture, cuisine, and community

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1898, the Ferry Building has stood as the gateway to San Francisco, a legendary landmark located on the waterfront Embarcadero. On July 13, the Ferry Building officially celebrates 125 years as an iconic San Francisco attraction with A Very Ferry Birthday Party . The Ferry Building was built in the last decade of the 19th Century, with the first ferry boat docking at its pier on July 13, 1898.

This July, Hudson Pacific Properties, the operator and co-owner of the Ferry Building, has planned a full month of special events and programming to celebrate the Ferry Building's milestone and as part of its long-term commitment to support the ongoing revitalization of downtown San Francisco and the Embarcadero.

"For years the Ferry Building has operated as a central transportation hub and community gathering place, supporting the best of Bay Area culinary talent and artisans," says Ferry Building General Manager, Jane Connors. "We're excited to commemorate our 125th Anniversary this summer and invite locals and visitors to join us as we honor our history and celebrate our future."

LET'S PARTY LIKE IT'S 1898

A Very Ferry Birthday Party

Kicking off the anniversary festivities is A Very Ferry Birthday Party on July 13. Starting at 11am, visitors are invited to enjoy free ice cream sundaes at Humphry Slocombe , lunchtime music by the Gemstone Band on the back plaza, and crafting with SF Etsy . Plus, all ferry rides through San Francisco Bay Ferry will be free for riders aged 17 and under all day.

At 12:00pm, leaders from the Ferry Building and Hudson Pacific will join public officials for a dedication ceremony, during which July 13 will officially be proclaimed Ferry Building Day in San Francisco. They will also compile a Ferry Building Time Capsule, capturing this moment in history with additions from Ferry Building merchants in celebration of 125 years. Later that afternoon, Fort Point Beer Company will host a special birthday Happy Hour from 4-6pm at its Ferry Building Beer Garden, where guests can take home limited-edition Ferry Building and Fort Point swag.

Clocktower Crawl & Merchant-Led Events

Also debuting on July 13 and running through August 17 is the Ferry Building Clocktower Crawl. Beloved Ferry Building merchants will offer themed 125th birthday specials, including an anniversary cocktail from Hog Island Oyster Co. , a cookie from Acme Bread , a tote bag from Heath Ceramics , skincare products from Benedetta , and more. The full list of Clocktower Crawl specials can be found here .

To participate in the Clocktower Crawl, guests can pick up a passport at Bay Crossings (starting July 13) and get stamps at participating shops to be entered in a weekly prize drawing.

Ferry Building merchants will also lead dedicated classes and tastings throughout the month. Tsar Nicoulai Caviar will kick things off with a National Caviar Day Tasting on July 18. Dandelion Chocolate will follow with a Chocolate Tasting on July 25.

Imperial Tea Court will host A Journey in Tea with Roy Fong on August 1, and Maison Verbena will walk guests through a Scents and Sense Candle Making Demo on August 10. All classes will take place from 5:30-7pm. More information and links to tickets for merchant-led events and classes are available here .

Summer Ferry Fest

On the evening of August 17, the Ferry Building is introducing the first-ever Summer Ferry Fest , hosted in partnership with Foodwise and Napa Valley Vintners . Guests are invited to experience the magic of the Ferry Building at night with cocktails, wine, beer and small bites from merchants. The event will feature live music from La Gente SF , epicurean art activities with SF Etsy , and more.

Tickets will be available for purchase on July 16 here. Proceeds benefit Foodwise, the nonprofit operator of the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.

In addition to the aforementioned events, ongoing programming will also be taking place at the Ferry Building throughout the rest of 2023 in celebration of 125 years. Highlights include Music on the Plaza, Harvest Festival, the second-annual Holiday Open House, and more.

HONORING OUR HISTORY

The Ferry Building first opened on July 13, 1898, beginning its life as a transportation hub. From the Gold Rush until the 1930s, arrival by ferry boat became the only way travelers and commuters – except those coming from the Peninsula – could reach the city, and the Ferry Building, with its iconic 245-foot clocktower looming over Market Street, was the ultimate gateway.

A century later, a world-class retail marketplace opened in 2003 after a four-year restoration of the Ferry Building, debuting to immediate acclaim as an early trailblazer of the modern food hall. Its vision is to support local chefs developing concepts and smaller-scale artisans and farmland producers in offering their goods. Since taking over as operator of the Ferry Building and throughout the pandemic, Hudson Pacific has further diversified the tenant base to bring new energy to the building. Today, the marketplace is home to more than 40 diverse merchants and local artisans and continues to serve as a destination for locals and visitors alike.

"It is a great honor to be part of the Ferry Building's 125th Anniversary, and Hudson Pacific looks forward to helping this cultural icon remain a vibrant part of the city's fabric, today and in the future," said Shawn McGarry, Executive Vice President, Northern California Operations for Hudson Pacific. "We continue to support not only the small businesses and diverse merchants that make the Ferry Building so special, but also the broader recovery and revitalization of San Francisco as a whole."

ABOUT THE FERRY BUILDING MARKETPLACE

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an iconic landmark and world-class marketplace comprising distinctive restaurateurs, lifestyle merchants, artisans and community offerings. It is perfect for any occasion and a must-see destination for all points of your day with something for everyone. The marketplace encourages visitors to foster a close relationship with the space and the faces who make it so special through diverse merchant offerings and engaging attractions. The Ferry Building is operated by Hudson Pacific Properties and co-owned by Hudson Pacific and Allianz.

