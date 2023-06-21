MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER, ADIDAS, AND MARVEL TEAM UP TO LAUNCH CO-BRANDED MERCHANDISE

Super Hero-inspired collection will be available for purchase on MLSstore.com

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS), adidas, and Marvel announced today that legendary Marvel Super Heroes will be featured on MLS merchandise as part of a three-part collaboration dropping today and throughout the summer on MLSstore.com.

Through this collection, the three organizations will celebrate a period of tremendous momentum behind soccer in North America and provide new ways for both MLS and Marvel fans alike to engage with the sport and characters they love. The unique product offerings, mixed with creative design elements, position MLS and Marvel at the intersection of sports and fashion as they celebrate the cultural moment surrounding heroes on and off the field.

"Major League Soccer and adidas' Marvel collaboration captures the unique spirit, confident attitude, and diverse environment that embodies the sport of soccer," said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. "The League continues to reimagine our product offerings so fans can celebrate the teams and players they love in new ways. This special collection is the latest evolution of the League's commitment to spotlighting the creativity in our sport and connecting soccer with progressive fashion offerings."

The Super Hero-inspired apparel officially launches today with an Avengers-inspired bespoke warm-up jacket, pants, and official match ball that will be used during the MLS All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field in D.C. Continuing throughout the summer, Captain America-themed unisex warm-up tops will drop later in June, followed by Avengers-inspired tops in August as part of the League and Continental Tire's efforts to raise awareness and funds during Kick Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September.

Unlocking a new era of sports fandom, MLS and Marvel's legendary Super Heroes unite people of all backgrounds, and the collection showcases the League's unique expression of the global game through fashion. These Marvel-inspired collections will be available at MLSstore.com, select MLS retail locations and onsite at League retail locations in the D.C. metro-area.

Fans in the Washington D.C. area can also find All-Star branded products including headwear, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more on MLSstore.com, at various local retailers and D.C. United's team store at Audi Field leading up to the MLS All-Star Game. MLS' pop-up retail featuring All-Star branded product, including Marvel apparel, will be featured at major All-Star events including MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar at The Wharf (760 Maine Ave. SW, Washington D.C. 20024) on Saturday, July 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 28th season in 2023 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

ABOUT ADIDAS IN SOCCER

adidas has been the official partner of Major League Soccer since its inception. As such, adidas designs and distributes every season's jersey, brings to life limited edition sportswear collaborations, and sponsors talented athletes like Thiago Almada, Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Vazquez, and many more.

ABOUT MARVEL IN FITNESS, WELLNESS AND ACTIVITY

Celebrating the Avengers focus on teamwork and the 60-year legacy of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the collection continues to support Marvel's focus on fitness, wellness, and activity. Adidas and MLS are a perfect compliment to remind Marvel fans of all ages that we are stronger together and that everyone has the power to do something heroic on and off the field.

The Super Hero-inspired apparel from Major League Soccer, adidas and Marvel officially launches today with an Avengers-inspired bespoke warm-up jacket, pants and official match ball that will be used during the MLS All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field in D.C. (PRNewswire)

