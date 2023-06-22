Celerium Announces Compromise Defender™ Solution with Defensive Support Against Cl0p/MOVEit Ransomware Threats

Compromise Defender is a new Celerium solution that implements in 30 minutes and leverages automation to detect and disrupt cyber compromise activity.

TYSON'S CORNER, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc., a leading cyber defense company, today announces the release of its latest cybersecurity solution, Compromise Defender™. As an integral part of Celerium's Cyber Defense Network™, this innovative solution combines rapid implementation and automation to provide early detection and defense of compromise activity.

Celerium powers active cyber defense solutions to help protect companies and communities from increasing cyberattacks. (PRNewswire)

Research by IBM found that the average detection time of a data breach is around 200 days, nearly seven months. The need for early detection and defense against compromise activity, which often succeeds the network intrusion phase of a cyber incident and can be a precursor to later-stage ransomware and data breach attacks, is more critical than ever. Celerium created Compromise Defender to address this need.

"Small and medium-sized businesses and local government organizations are overloaded and overwhelmed with cybersecurity challenges," said Tommy McDowell, General Manager of Celerium. "Our aim with Compromise Defender is to lighten their load by providing a real-time, automated solution that not only detects threats early but also launches an effective defense."

Celerium specifically designed Compromise Defender for busy and overloaded organizations, with quick setup and easy operation:

30-minute non-intrusive implementation, without any hardware or software to install.

Secure connectivity between an organization's perimeter firewalls to Celerium's Decision Engine hosted on the AWS cloud.

100% automated, eliminating the need for integration with SIEM or IT security stack solutions.

Autonomous operation, requiring no IT staff for day-to-day management.

Real-time automated defense mechanisms to block network threats and compromise activity. The real-time mechanism re-optimizes network defense measures every 15 minutes.

Integrated automated analysis and reporting platforms show compromise activity (of reconnaissance, C2 server activity, malicious port activity, and more) in the Compromise Defender portal.

Configurable support for a community of individual organizations.

Cyber Defense Measures

The defensive measures in Compromise Defender leverage the patented technology from Dark Cubed, acquired by Celerium in September 2022 and used by the U.S. government for more than four years. The new compromise activity functions are currently patent pending. "Compromise Defender introduces many innovations and insights into cyber threats by focusing on early compromise activity detection and defense," said Vince Crisler, the current Chief Strategy Officer of Celerium, founder of Dark Cubed, and former White House CISO.

Cl0p/MOVEit Ransomware Defensive Measures

Celerium is currently piloting Compromise Defender with several government and commercial organizations. The system's ability to rapidly respond to the recent Cl0p/MOVEit ransomware threat has proven the solution's effectiveness. Compromise Defender quickly integrated more than 1,500 IOCs provided by CISA, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, and other organizations to deliver prompt and efficient protection for organizations in the pilot. Several organizations observed reconnaissance (scanning) activity associated with MOVEit infrastructure, and Compromise Defender blocked that activity.

"Beyond Cl0p/MOVEit and other current threats, Compromise Defender is primed to protect organizations from future attacks, malware campaigns, and phishing attacks – including those that ChatGPT and other AI-enabled technologies and threat actors automatically generate," noted McDowell.

For more information about Compromise Defender Standard Edition, please visit Celerium.com.

About Celerium

Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks. With a rich 16-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry.

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

Visit us online at www.Celerium.com and on Twitter at @CeleriumDefense.

