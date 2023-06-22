Florida Southern Recognized as a Top College for Transfer Students

LAKELAND, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) again recognized Florida Southern as a leader in supporting transfer students in their quest to complete a four-year degree, including the College on its list of best schools in the nation for transfer students. This marks three consecutive years that PTK has feted Florida Southern.

Florida Southern joins only 208 colleges and universities on the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society's 2023 Transfer Honor Roll, which acknowledges four-year higher education institutions for building dynamic resources and pathways to support transfers.

"Florida Southern's inclusion on the PTK Honor Roll demonstrates the College's commitment to helping students with associate degrees meet their educational goals," says Joseph Madigan, senior associate director of admissions and director of recruitment outreach, who works closely with the transfer admissions team. "PTK students are high-achievers who seek to make the most of their community college experience and hence are natural fits among Florida Southern's driven student body."

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society at associate-degree-granting institutions recognizing students' academic accomplishments and fostering their success as scholars and leaders.

Four-year colleges are chosen for the Honor Roll based on their "Transfer Friendliness," assessed by examining 40 key metrics, including a college's admissions practices, cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices, and peer reviews. Only the top 25 percent of highest-rated colleges are included on the 2023 Transfer Honor Roll.

"The goal of most students attending community college is a bachelor's degree, but fewer than 15 percent obtain their degree because of financial barriers and the complexities of the transfer process," says Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "We are honored to recognize the colleges and universities working exceptionally hard to create stronger pathways to bachelor's degree completion for all students."

A streamlined application process for transfer students allows students with 24 transferable credits to automatically be considered for merit scholarships up to $20,000 per year in addition to need-based aid. One-on-one academic and career advising, personal attention from faculty, and a warm, welcoming student community ensure transfer students thrive once on campus.

"Florida Southern's transfer-specific admissions counseling and flexible credit policies make transferring to Florida Southern a seamless process," explains Madigan.

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology major Anabelle Rosenthal '20 credits the Florida Southern's transfer admissions team with setting her up for success. She is grateful for smaller class sizes, more opportunities for hands-on learning such as research and internships, and the close connections with faculty she established. Upon graduation, Rosenthal received offers of admission from multiple medical schools, receiving a rare 60 percent scholarship from Florida State University College of Medicine, where she currently attends.

"Right away, I was able to work with my advisor to create a plan that allowed me to graduate on time. While participating in research and professional shadowing opportunities, I became a very competitive professional school applicant," says Rosenthal.

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

