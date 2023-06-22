Janet Burke Joins Cetera Advisors

Experienced female advisor overseeing $50 million in assets under administration, has joined Cetera from Ameriprise Financial

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that Senior Financial Advisor Janet Burke*, CRPC**, has affiliated with Cetera Advisors by joining Sunrise Wealth Advisors. Burke, who oversees approximately $50 million in assets under administration as of May 31, 2023, was previously affiliated with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC (Ameriprise). These assets will now be housed with Cetera Advisors.

"As a woman in the wealth management field, I'm thrilled to join Cetera, where I feel my unique experiences and voice are both heard and understood," Burke said. "I'm also excited by the prospect of offering a boutique-style investment experience to my clients, which is a trademark of Sunrise Wealth Advisors – and I know that's enabled by Cetera's unique platform."

"Janet's years of exemplary experience in a traditionally male-dominated field brings a fresh perspective we're thrilled to welcome to Cetera," said Genevieve Sisco, divisional business development director at Cetera. "I have no doubt she will make an excellent addition both to the outstanding service already provided by Sunrise Wealth Advisors and to our community of advisors at Cetera."

Burke began her career at Lazard Freres in the equity sales department and then worked in several roles within the financial sector – including as Vice President of Sales at Bluestone Capital Corporation – before moving to Ameriprise as a financial advisor in 2005. As a Senior Financial Advisor at Sunrise Wealth Advisors, Burke will join an independent, full-service financial firm based out of central Florida that caters to individuals, families and small businesses across the country.

The addition of Burke signals the second quarter as another strong one for Cetera's business development, following the firm's impressive $3 billion organic recruiting results in Q1.

