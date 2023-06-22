Princess Cruises Unveils New Princess Perfect Weddings at Sea

"King of Bridal" Designer Randy Fenoli Named Love and Romance Ambassador for The Love Boat, Will Host Dedicated Bridal Fashion Cruise in December

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years after hosting the first modern wedding at sea, Princess Cruises today unveiled an exciting new line-up of wedding packages and announced TV host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli as Brand Ambassador for Love and Romance, a role which includes hosting a bridal fashion themed cruise in December 2023 and developing a signature wedding package exclusive to The Love Boat.

New Princess Perfect Weddings create unforgettable moments by offering packages tailored for couples seeking unique and romantic ways to say "I do," including grand ceremonies in The Love Boat's picturesque piazza as well as outside deck areas that offer breathtaking venues with stunning ocean views, providing a perfect backdrop for a romantic ceremony, at a price significantly lower compared to land-based venues.

"Twenty-five years ago, Princess set the standard for weddings at sea, and with the help of Randy Fenoli, the most trusted source in the bridal industry, we're doing it again with our new Princess Perfect Weddings packages, evolving our offerings to create unparalleled experiences for couples and their loved ones, all at tremendous value," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "These new packages let couples combine their dream wedding with an unforgettable voyage to picturesque destinations, to celebrate their special day in the most extraordinary ways imaginable."

Princess Perfect Weddings offer couples a range of options, ensuring that every proposal, wedding ceremony and vow renewal vision can be realized, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations. The first phase of new packages features at-sea options, with more packages, including a signature Randy Fenoli Weddings package, as well as Weddings Ashore, to be announced later this year.

Princess Cruises also announced that Fenoli will host a bridal fashion themed cruise aboard a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage on Regal Princess embarking in Galveston on December 3. The Randy Fenoli Bridal Fashion Themed Cruise at Sea will offer meet and greets, signature events, and even wedding gown consultations with the celebrity bridal designer.

"Being named Love and Romance Ambassador for Princess Cruises is an incredible honor, and I'm beyond excited to explore new ways to weave enchanting moments of romance that reinforce and expand The Love Boat legacy," said Fenoli. "Our December Themed Cruise is going to be a celebration of all things bridal, and no matter their shape, their budget or type of wedding, we're going to help match all of our brides-to-be with the perfect dress."

With all Princess Perfect Weddings performed at sea, ship captains serve as the ceremony officiant and all packages include a dedicated wedding specialist who works closely with couples pre-cruise and on board to tailor their wedding package according to their unique vision and requirements. From selecting the perfect venue to arranging decorations, flowers, and photography, every detail is handled to ensure a seamless and unforgettable event.

Princess Perfect Weddings packages include*:

Perfect Pair Wedding (includes the couple and up to 2 guests)

Symbolic Wedding $2,995 / Legal Wedding, includes marriage license $3,495

Package Highlights:

Indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship's captain

Fresh florals, wedding cake and sparkling wine toast

Dedicated photographer service and memorable prints

Romantic breakfast for the couple

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

Timeless Ceremony at Sea (includes the couple and up to 8 guests)

Symbolic Wedding $3,995 / Legal Wedding, includes marriage license $4,495

Package Highlights:

Indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship's captain

Fresh florals, wedding cake and sparkling wine toast

Solo live musician during the ceremony

Dedicated photographer service

Memorable prints and digital high-res photos

Romantic breakfast for the couple

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

Timeless Wedding at Sea, (includes the couple and up to 18 guests)

Symbolic Wedding $5,995 / Legal Wedding, includes marriage license $6,495

Package Highlights:

Indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship's captain

Fresh florals for the couple and the wedding party

Wedding cake and sparkling wine toast

Bridal hair styling & makeup

Solo live musician during the ceremony and reception

Dedicated venue to celebrate after ceremony

Signature welcome cocktails curated by the couple

Dedicated photographer service

Memorable prints and all digital high-res photos

Romantic breakfast for the couple

Premium dining experience for the couple

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

The Love Boat line has also added packages for Princess Proposals at Sea and Vow Renewal Celebrations that include a dedicated event specialist who works closely with couples pre-cruise and on board to tailor their special event.

Renew the Love – Vow Renewal $1,595

Package highlights:

Short, sweet indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship's captain

Fresh florals, celebration cake and sparkling wine toast for the couple

Dedicated photographer and memorable prints

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

Princess Perfect Proposal $795

Package Highlights:

Secret proposal setup in a private indoor or outdoor location

Proposal rose and rose petal décor

Dedicated photographer and memorable prints

Celebration cake

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard coordinator

In addition to the beautiful ceremony and reception venues, couples and their guests also enjoy the unmatched amenities and entertainment onboard the iconic Love Boat. From world-class dining options to luxurious spas, vibrant nightlife, and thrilling onboard activities, Princess ensures an unparalleled experience for all guests.

To further enhance the wedding experience, Princess also offers an array of honeymoon options. Couples can seamlessly transition from their wedding festivities to a romantic honeymoon cruise, exploring breathtaking destinations and creating lifelong memories together.

For more information about the Randy Fenoli Bridal Fashion Themed Cruise departing December 3 from Galveston, call 1-800-Princess. For information about Princess Perfect Weddings visit https://www.princess.com/learn/cruise-gifts-celebrations/romance/wedding-cruises/.

*Pricing does not include cost of cruise

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

