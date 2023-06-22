Serotonin Centers Opens Doors to First of 5 Franchise Locations Across Central New Jersey

New Colts Neck Location Offers Breakthrough Anti-Aging and Longevity Services

COLTS NECK, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the nation's first and only anti-aging/longevity franchise, officially opened its doors at 178 Route 537 in Colts Neck, New Jersey, offering a wide array of services to maximize wellness and healthspan. Four additional Serotonin Centers are slated to open across Monmouth County over the next 3 years.

Serotonin Centers Opens Location in Colts Neck, New Jersey. https://www.serotonincenters.com/colts-neck/ (PRNewswire)

Serotonin Centers was founded by fitness industry leader/entrepreneur and New Jersey native Eric Casaburi to meet the growing demand for premium anti-aging service nationwide. Overall, a total of 63 Serotonin Centers are in development across the country, with the Colts Neck location being the first center to open outside of Florida, where the brand originated in 2021.

Spearheading the Central New Jersey locations is Dr. Lisa Golding-Granado, who's spent more than 20 years as a physician, working in various capacities within the state's healthcare space, including operating her own primary care and medical aesthetics practice in nearby Shrewsbury. She brings a passion for anti-aging treatments and preventative medicine, and devotion to providing a more personalized level of care for patients than what is typically found through the traditional healthcare system.

"The majority of people today realize the importance of getting in front of their health," Dr. Golding-Granado said. "They want to lead longer, fuller, and fitter lives. That's what Serotonin Centers is all about – longevity and quality of life. I'm thrilled to be able fulfill the demand for such incredibly important services here in Central New Jersey."

Serotonin Centers has leveraged the growth of the alternative health sector. The anti-aging market topped $67.2 Billion in 2022, with expectations for the market to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028 . This rise in popularity and consumer attention is attributed to increased awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, and heightened acceptance for all-natural, non-invasive anti-aging procedures and treatments.

"Dr. Golding-Granado carries an impressive commitment to preventative medicine," said Casaburi, founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. "Clients will sense her passion as they experience the Serotonin difference for the first time. I can't think of a better place to debut our first New Jersey franchise than in the community where my franchise journey began in the early 2000s with Retro Fitness."

To learn more about Serotonin Centers and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

Official logo of the Serotonin Centers franchise (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serotonin Centers