Ventra Health Appoints Erica Franko as Chief Transformation Officer

New Hire Demonstrates Company's Commitment to Improving Clinician and Patient Experience

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health, the leading business solutions provider for hospital-based clinicians, announced today that it has named Erica Franko as the company's Chief Transformation Officer. An experienced financial and operations improvement executive, Ms. Franko has over a decade of experience with industry-leading consulting and healthcare organizations.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Franko has focused on transforming operational performance, revenue cycle management, and patient experience solutions to meet the needs of both patients and healthcare providers. She comes to Ventra Health from AGS Health, where she was Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Prior to AGS, she was at nThrive (now FinThrive) in the role of Senior Vice President of Technology/Service Implementations and Advisory Services. Earlier, she was a consultant at Accenture advising healthcare companies on growth strategy and large-scale transformations.

Steven Huddleston, CEO of Ventra Health, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Erica to our team. She has proven experience centered at the intersection of technology and process, which will help us to better focus on driving sustainable improvements that will allow us to optimize how we serve our clinician partners."

Ms. Franko commented, "I am truly excited to join Ventra Health and support the company's vision of enabling healthcare clinicians to thrive by helping to solve their business challenges. Our shared goal is to help our clients reduce administrative burden, create predictable outcomes, and improve financial results, allowing them to invest in their core mission of care delivery and innovation."

About Ventra Health:

Ventra Health is a leading business solutions provider for hospital-based clinicians practicing in Anesthesia, Emergency, and Hospital Medicine. Focused on Advisory, Practice Management, and Revenue Cycle Management, Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, and health systems to deliver transparent and data-driven solutions that solve the most complex revenue and reimbursement issues, enabling clinicians to focus on providing outstanding care to their patients and communities.

