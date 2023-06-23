Scanbot SDK brings Barcode Scanner Demo App to Windows devices

BONN, Germany, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbot SDK continues its string of demo app releases with a Barcode Scanner Demo for the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The "Scanbot SDK: Barcode Scanning" app showcases the capabilities of the Barcode Scanner SDK. It is now available for free on the Microsoft Store.

Scanbot SDK: Windows Barcode Demo (PRNewswire)

The Windows Barcode Scanner SDK turns any mobile Windows device into a reliable and easy-to-use barcode scanner. It utilizes machine learning and computer vision technology to deliver fast and accurate scan results in just 0.2 seconds. The demo app demonstrates the speed and reliability customers can expect after integrating the SDK into their own Windows applications.

With the Barcode Scanner Demo App for Windows, users can scan all common 1D and 2D barcodes individually and in batches.

With the "Multiple Scanning" feature, several barcodes and even different barcode types can be captured in one go.

The demo also includes two scanning modules for special use cases: "Tiny Barcodes" locks the camera focus, while "Distant Barcodes" offers a zoomed-in viewfinder.

Another highlight is the AR overlay: When enabled, it displays the contents of the barcodes on the user's screen in real time. This makes it easy to get an overview of multiple codes. The AR overlay can also be configured to only highlight items with a specific barcode.

The UI has been tailored for optimal performance on Windows tablets. As it adheres to the Fluent design language, it seamlessly integrates into the Windows experience. This ensures that every user can easily use the SDK and benefit from its built-in user guidance, a hallmark of the Scanbot SDK.

Enterprises already using Microsoft products for their IT infrastructure benefit from the effortless communication between the Windows tablets and other devices. They can be used as barcode scanners one minute, and as desktop PCs in the next, thanks to docking stations.

"Scanbot SDK: Barcode Scanning" is now available for free. To test the Windows Barcode Scanner SDK in their own apps, companies can use the free 7-day trial license. More information about the product, including its technical requirements, is available at scanbot.io.

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers quick and reliable mobile data capture solutions for Windows, iOS, Android, and Web, helping companies reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual data entry. More than 200 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

