Fosun International Receives 11 Awards Including Most Honored Company 2023 from Institutional Investor

Hong Kong, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor, an international authoritative financial media published the results of the 2023 Asia Executive Team survey on 21 June. Fosun International (stock code: 00656.HK) received 11 awards including Most Honored Company for its outstanding industry leadership and remarkable achievements in investor relations, which was a significant improvement compared to last year.

Institutional Investor is one of the most authoritative media of investment institutions in the world. With high authority and reputation in the industry, it invites certified analysts, fund managers and researchers to evaluate the management teams of all listed companies in Asia every year. This year, a total of 5,660 investors and 814 analysts from 1,488 buy-side and 158 sell-side institutions participated in the survey. The survey covers several core areas of participating companies, including Financial Disclosure, Investor Relations (IR) Services & Communication and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) as well as attributes for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and IR Professionals.

In addition to winning Most Honored Company in this year's survey, Fosun International also received 10 accolades, including Best CFO, Best IR Team, Best IR Professional in the Chinese Mainland category, and Best Board of Directors, Best CEO, Best CFO, Best ESG, Best IR Program, Best IR Team, and Best IR Professional in the Small & Midcap category.

Fosun International stood out from many nominated companies, reflecting the recognition of Fosun's corporate governance, strategy execution, IR services and communication, and ESG by the capital market, especially buy-side and sell-side professionals.

Against the backdrop of consumption stimulation, Fosun's businesses in various segments have shown a strong upward trend, attracting the attention of investors. In the first quarter of this year, Yuyuan achieved an operating revenue of RMB15.244 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.61%; among which, jewelry and fashion, catering consumption, and Shede Spirits have shown a clear trend of recovery and recorded significant growth in operating revenue. The tourism business saw even stronger recovery. In the first quarter of this year, Fosun Tourism Group's (FTG) net profit attributable to the parent doubled compared with the same period in 2022. During the May Day holiday in 2023, Club Med, Atlantis Sanya and other businesses performed strongly in terms of business volume, occupancy rate, average daily room rate and other indicators.

On 8 June 2023, the 2023 Fosun International Investor Open Day was held in Shanghai. It was the first time that Fosun International had held a large-scale offline open day after the pandemic. The event attracted more than 100 domestic and foreign investor representatives from BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Securities, UBS SDIC, Taiping Asset Management, CICC, GF Securities and other institutions to experience consumption vitality.

The IR team of Fosun International has maintained frequent and high-quality communication with domestic and foreign investors for a long time. Despite the impact of the pandemic, it carried out nearly 500 roadshows in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Europe and the United States during the year, including more than 40 ESG-themed roadshows, to conduct in-depth exchanges with investors. In 2022, domestic and foreign analysts published a total of 28 in-depth research reports, objectively reflecting the development of Fosun.

While growing its business operations, Fosun has always adhered to the values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society", and has continued to advance in the fields of public welfare such as global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, and caring for children and adolescents, actively fulfilling corporate social responsibility. Fosun International received an AA MSCI ESG rating and became the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating. Recently, Fosun was listed among China's Top 100 ESG Listed Companies, ranking fifth overall and first among private enterprises. The list of China's Top 100 ESG Listed Companies was jointly released by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), the Institute of Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society (CERDS), and other authoritative organizations and departments.

After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Leveraging the long-term core growth engines of "globalization" and "innovation", Fosun is one of the few domestic companies that is equipped with global operations and investment capabilities, and has accumulated profound technology and innovation capabilities. In the future, Fosun will continue to steadfastly fulfil the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, strive to achieve high-value growth of the company, and reward investors and give back to society.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 31 December 2022, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB823.1 billion; it received an AA MSCI ESG Rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such AA rating.

