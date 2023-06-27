Hip-Hop Star Flo Milli Drops New Song Inspired by 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Iconic Frozen Drink to Kick Off the Summer of Slurpee

"Anything Flows" this summer as 7-Eleven collabs with pop culture icons, one with King Ice and another with Lyrical Lemonade

IRVING, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer known for the iconic frozen Slurpee® drink, today released the iciest summer track around with burgeoning rapper and artist Flo Milli. And for customers who just can't get enough, the flow will continue all summer long through collabs including one with legendary jewelry designer King Ice and another with music multi-media company Lyrical Lemonade.

"Anything Flows™"

Flo's ultimate song of the summer – affectionately titled "Anything Flows" – features rising stars Kari Faux, 2Rare and Maiya the Don , and is filled with verses inspired by Slurpee that'll leave you craving the beloved beverage.

Available now on video and song streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube® , "Anything Flows" was developed in partnership with Dentsu, led by Dentsu Creative and dentsu X, produced by Nova Wav and comes complete with a Y2K-inspired music video directed by Warren Fu.

But the flow doesn't stop here. Fans and up-and-coming artists can showcase their own musical talents by submitting lyrics to the track's open verse by dueting Slurpee's TikTok or remixing the Instagram Reel now through July 12 and tagging #FlowLikeSlurpee. Entries will be judged on musicality, lyricism, execution, clarity and tone – and the top verse inspired by the Slurpee drink will land a spot on the song's remix to be released later this summer.*

"I am a true ride or die for Slurpee and couldn't pass up collaborating with them to release the iciest track of the summer," said Flo Milli. "I'm ready to show everyone how they too can Flo… like Slurpee. I could not wait to get into the studio with these talented artists and whip together the ultimate Slurpee anthem. We know our fans will vibe with it."

"We're taking a beat this summer to celebrate self-made artists, producers and designers – while also spotlighting our customers' creativity through the Anything Flows open-verse contest," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "From the Slurpee track of the summer to a jewelry collaboration inspired by Slurpee, our customers have a number of fun ways to show off their love for this weird and wonderful frozen treat all summer long."

Keep It Cool with King Ice

Fans not only have the chance to #FlowLikeSlurpee…but they can wear Slurpee too. The brand is collaborating with King Ice – premium streetwear, jewelry and accessories designer – to create custom pieces of jewelry including necklaces, rings, bracelets and more, all inspired by – you guessed it, Slurpee. Hundreds of lucky 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® winners will have the chance to be decked out with King Ice bling inspired by the convenience retailer, including chains valued at $2,500, simply by purchasing participating products at participating 7‑Eleven ®, Speedway ® and Stripes ® stores or via 7NOW® Delivery.** Slurpee drink fans can also shop our specially curated Slurpee x King Ice capsule collection, available now at 7Collection.com.

Beginning June 28 through August 1, customers can snag an extra 7 entries by purchasing participating products like pizza, wings and all varieties of Red Bull® – including the newest flavor: Red Bull Summer Edition Juneberry – and of course, Slurpee drinks.

Mix Things up with Lyrical Lemonade

Later this summer, 7-Eleven is also teaming up with Lyrical Lemonade – a multi-media company that works with up-and-coming artists and hip-hop royalty – to create music videos that are destined to go viral. Customers will have the chance to win musical experiences like no other – like serving as an extra in an upcoming music video shot by Lyrical Lemonade founder, Cole Bennett, who is behind some of the most-viewed music videos on the internet.

Keep the flavors flowing all summer long by following along on social @Slurpee on Instagram and TikTok for a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the "Anything Flows" music video and for the latest merch, experiences and more.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.) excluding IA, LA, MD & TN 18 years or older. Ends 7/12/23. See Official Rules for how to enter, odds, and prize description. Void in IA, LA, MD, TN & where prohibited. See Official Rules at https://eprize-content

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 6/28/23 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 8/1/23 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to legal US residents physically residing in 50 United States or DC who are 13+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/7E-SZN-23

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

