Johnson Controls wins 2023 Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year

Johnson Controls awarded for OpenBlue connected solutions for buildings, using cloud, edge, AI, and machine learning to achieve new levels of well-being and sustainability

OpenBlue is supporting Johnson Controls' SBTi-approved goal to cut its own operational emissions 55% and customer emissions 16% by 2030, a total reduction of over 21 million metric tons, equal to avoiding use of 2.3 billion gallons of gasoline

Johnson Controls is also a finalist for Microsoft Global IoT and Global Education Partner of the Year

CORK, Ireland, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year Award.

Johnson Controls and Microsoft, united in using digitalization to accelerate the net zero transformation of buildings.

"Our OpenBlue connected solutions run on Microsoft Azure and use the power of data to put smart, healthy, sustainable buildings within reach for businesses around the world," said Vijay Sankaran, chief technology officer at Johnson Controls. "From hospitals, universities, and schools to stadiums, airports, ships, hotels, factories, retailers, banks and offices – our combined digital capabilities are empowering customers in every industry to create healthy safe spaces for people and the planet."

Johnson Controls OpenBlue accelerates healthy, sustainable transformation of buildings

Johnson Controls was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementing customer solutions utilizing Microsoft technology. Johnson Controls OpenBlue is a comprehensive suite of connected solutions using the cloud, edge, AI, and machine learning to break down data siloes and connect core building equipment and electrified systems. Customers can use OpenBlue to manage entire buildings, or a portfolio of buildings, to achieve a new dimension of indoor health and well-being, along with cost, energy, emissions, water, and waste savings.

Nothing demonstrates the power of Azure plus OpenBlue to accelerate decarbonization more than the first-hand experience of customers and partners. In July 2020, when Derwent London pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, it became the first UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) to provide a detailed pathway to achieve its target. Derwent London's program goes well beyond traditional net zero journeys. Derwent turned to Johnson Controls to help reach its ambitious decarbonization targets and simultaneously create healthier indoor spaces for its tenants.

"As we work towards 2030, our highly collaborative partnership with Johnson Controls means we're constantly going to find new ways to innovate and fine-tune our portfolio," said Michael Simons, digital and innovation manager at Derwent London. "They are truly experts in driving smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, and offered value at every opportunity. Johnson Controls has decades of experience with building products, services, and solutions, which is now complemented by their digital platform."

Johnson Controls also has launched a growing international network of OpenBlue Innovation Centers that serve as regional knowledge hubs, allowing public and private leaders to see for themselves how to use digitalization to accelerate climate action.

"Nobody can win the climate race or protect people from the health impact of global challenges alone, but together we can," said Rodney Clark, chief commercial officer at Johnson Controls. "Climate change is a defining theme of this century. Almost 40% of global emissions come from buildings, and the world has only seven years to reduce total global emissions by at least 43% to keep global warming to 1.5° Celsius. Johnson Controls and Microsoft are united in our mission to use digitalization to accelerate the net zero transformation of buildings globally."

Johnson Controls is using OpenBlue to accelerate its own net zero journey. Since 2017, the company has cut its own absolute emissions by more than 455,000 metric tons and reduced absolute customer emissions by over 18 million metric tons – roughly equal to the carbon sequestered by 300 million trees grown for 10 years.

Notes on Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Johnson Controls was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services as the Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year. In 2022, Johnson Controls was named Microsoft's Global Sustainability Changemaker and U.S. Internet of Things (IoT) Partner of the Year.

Learn more about the collaboration between Johnson Controls and Microsoft here.

About Johnson Controls' sustainability journey

Johnson Controls was one of the earliest industrial companies to sign the UN Global Compact, and has ranked for 16 years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. The company has earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis and a top ESG rating from Sustainalytics. CDP, Corporate Knights, and the Financial Times have distinguished Johnson Controls as a climate leader. Johnson Controls has an AAA rating from MSCI and was named to the Clean200 for its high proportion of sustainable revenue. 3BL named Johnson Controls one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens, and the company was named to Fortune's Change the World list.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information

