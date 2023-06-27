Maui Jim Celebrates National Sunglasses Day with Two Brand New Styles to Protect Stylishly All Year Long

Leading Eyewear Brand Shines a Light on UV and Glare Protection with Two New Polarized Sunglass Styles

LAHAINA, Hawaii, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Jim , premium, polarized sunglasses brand, today announces the launch of two new sunglass styles to celebrate National Sunglasses Day and to raise awareness on the importance of eye health and UV protection. Brought to life by The Vision Council , a leading optical trade association, National Sunglasses Day is celebrated annually on June 27 to highlight the importance of protecting your eyes and wearing sunglasses all year round.

In addition to the 150+ sunglass styles available for all ages, lifestyles, and personalities, Maui Jim adds two more to the extensive lineup, just in time for National Sunglasses Day:

Honokalani : A rectangular style from the PureAir® collection that is reminiscent of the popular Maui Jim Red Sands style but with sharper angles and a flatter, more on-trend appearance. Available for $249 . : A rectangular style from the PureAir® collection that is reminiscent of the popular Maui Jim Red Sands style but with sharper angles and a flatter, more on-trend appearance. Available for

Tiger Lily : A fashionable yet extremely lightweight style. This titanium frame with an acetate trim piece is available in two iconic color combinations and features Maui Jim's proprietary MauiBrilliant™ lens material. Available for $409 . : A fashionable yet extremely lightweight style. This titanium frame with an acetate trim piece is available in two iconic color combinations and features Maui Jim's proprietary MauiBrilliant™ lens material. Available for

Maui Jim aims to give consumers the most beautiful, enhanced views through their lenses, along with comfort and on-trend styles that fit every aesthetic. The two National Sunglasses Day styles deliver on both eye protection and style, so customers don't need to compromise on either. Sunglasses wearers should consider protecting their eyes all year round with Maui Jim and prioritize ongoing prevention, such as regular eye exams for optimal eye health.

Not only does Maui Jim offer stylish and protective sunglasses, but the brand also provides consumers the ability to add a prescription to their sunglasses, further customizing their experience. Maui Jim's prescription sunglasses, coined MauiPassport™ , maintain the highest optical and quality standards in the industry by delivering prescription lenses with the widest possible field of view for incredible visual acuity across the entire lens.

Eye health is built into Maui Jim's brand ethos, with sunglasses that prioritize UV protection and block 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, while also providing comprehensive protection from HEV (High-Energy Visible) or blue light emitted from the sun. Maui Jim's polarized sunglasses also have the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin, where 5-10% of skin cancer is found.

Maui Jim delivers visual comfort with their patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology, which eliminates 99.9% of glare and shields eyes from harmful UV to reveal and enhance the primary colors of vision (red, green, and blue) for a world full of color, clarity, and detail.

To learn more about Maui Jim, visit www.mauijim.com .

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui; designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world's fastest-growing premium polarized sunglasses brand and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer service, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate reflected glare while enhancing color, clarity, and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin. In 2022, Maui Jim became part of Kering Eyewear, which belongs to the global Luxury group Kering.

