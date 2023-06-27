New England Baptist Hospital partners with Constitution Surgery Alliance and local surgeons to convert an outpatient surgery department to a new ambulatory surgery center in Dedham

New England Baptist Hospital partners with Constitution Surgery Alliance and local surgeons to convert an outpatient surgery department to a new ambulatory surgery center in Dedham

The new ambulatory surgery center is more convenient for patients outside of Boston

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen orthopedic physicians in partnership with New England Baptist Hospital (NEBH), and Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA) have converted an existing hospital-based surgical facility in Dedham to a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC). New England Baptist Surgery Center, LLC, will focus on all outpatient orthopedic surgical subspecialties, including total joint replacement, sports medicine, hand, wrist, elbow, and foot surgeries.

Beth Israel Lahey Health New England Baptist Hospital (PRNewswire)

With a focus on outpatient procedures, the center allows patients to go home more quickly after total joint surgery, therefore reducing the cost of care to patients. Located at 40 Allied Drive, Suite 200, the new entity will be operated in partnership with Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA) which will manage the facility.

"We made the decision to convert our existing space in Dedham due to increased patient demand," said David Passafaro, president of New England Baptist Hospital. "With advancements in anesthesia and less invasive surgical procedures, ASCs are a good option for most orthopedic procedures. Patients are increasingly able to go home the same day. They will get the same high-quality, gold-standard care they expect from the Baptist, without having to drive into Boston."

New England Baptist Surgery Center is expected to ensure appropriate capacity to meet growing demand as the population ages and seeks more total joint replacement surgeries. The 35,000 square foot facility with eight operating rooms and two procedure rooms is expected to perform over 5,000 surgeries including 2,000 total joint replacements in year one. The new surgery center will be one of the largest musculoskeletal surgical facilities in New England.

Thomas Gill, MD, is the Medical Director of Sports Fellowship Education at NEBH, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Harvard Medical School, and the Medical Director of the new facility. "The mission of the new center is to provide a singular resource for world-class orthopedic surgical care in the New England area," said Gill. "Patients look forward to going back home where they can recuperate more comfortably and quickly. This facility helps get them back in the game and back to their lives."

"Conversion of the existing hospital-based facility to a new ambulatory surgery center is one way that we are able to help our hospital partners meet the needs of their communities," said Kris Mineau, President and CEO of CSA. "This innovative project demonstrates a value-based approach, where a health system, in partnership with its medical staff, expands community access to high-quality surgical care while lowering costs to patients."

The New England Baptist Surgery Center was previously known as the New England Baptist Outpatient Care Center.

About New England Baptist Hospital

New England Baptist Hospital (NEBH) is the premier regional provider for orthopedic surgery and the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and disorders. NEBH has been nationally recognized for high patient satisfaction and leadership in quality and clinical outcomes. NEBH is a teaching affiliate of Tufts University School of Medicine and conducts teaching programs in collaboration with Harvard Medical School. NEBH has been the official hospital of the Boston Celtics for over 30 years. For more information about New England Baptist Hospital, please visit https://www.nebh.org/.

New England Baptist Hospital is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. For more information about Beth Israel Lahey Health, please visit www.bilh.org.

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

Constitution Surgery Alliance is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed and managed 26 outpatient surgery centers in partnership with more than 500 surgeons. In 2023, CSA managed five of the top 28 ambulatory surgery centers as named by the Leapfrog Group, acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards that hospitals and ASCs can receive for patient safety and quality. For more information, please visit https://csasurgery.com/

Constitution Surgery Alliance (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance