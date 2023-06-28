Fortrea Holdings and PHINIA Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 6:

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASD:FTRE) will replace Seneca Foods Corp. (NASD:SENEA). S&P 500 constituent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is spinning off Fortrea Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on July 3 . Seneca Foods is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. Laboratory Corporation of America will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) will replace El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASD:LOCO). S&P 500 constituent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is spinning off PHINIA in a transaction expected to be completed on July 5 . El Pollo Loco is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. BorgWarner will remain in the S&P 500 following the transaction.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 3, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Fortrea Holdings FTRE Health Care July 5, 2023 S&P 500 Addition PHINIA PHIN Consumer Discretionary July 6, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion Fortrea Holdings FTRE Health Care July 6, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion PHINIA PHIN Consumer Discretionary July 6, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Fortrea Holdings FTRE Health Care July 6, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition PHINIA PHIN Consumer Discretionary July 6, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Seneca Foods SENEA Consumer Staples July 6, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO Consumer Discretionary

