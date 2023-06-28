GNC Announces Drone Delivery Option in Select U.S. Markets Starting in 2023 via Zipline

Company leverages innovative technology to offer consumers a unique way to shop with GNC

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the reinvention of its retail roadmap, GNC is continuing to identify innovative, emerging technologies that enable the business to get its expertly formulated, science-backed products into the hands of consumers faster and more efficiently than ever before. The company is now partnering with Zipline , the world's largest autonomous delivery system, to offer a fully electric drone delivery option in select markets in the U.S. in 2023 and beyond. This follows the successful GNC launch of Same Day Delivery, Buy Online Pickup In Store, and Ship from Store as well as the introduction of social selling on GNC.com via Salesfloor.

"Partnering with Zipline is propelling GNC to the cutting edge in the retail category," said Alan Chester, Chief Supply Chain Officer, GNC. "Drone delivery is an innovative way to make our fulfillment, distribution, and delivery processes more efficient, more effective, and faster, ultimately benefiting our consumers. We're excited for this initial test in one U.S. market while considering domestic expansion."

Beginning with Salt Lake City this summer, GNC will work with Zipline to offer efficient, convenient and fast residential product deliveries while lowering its carbon footprint per order. GNC customers who want to use the Zipline service in Salt Lake County, Utah, will first sign up with Zipline at www.flyzipline.com/gnc to confirm their delivery address is eligible. Once confirmed, Zipline delivery will be available for those customers when they order from GNC.com.

"The addition of Zipline's drone delivery within our omnichannel mix allows GNC to continue to optimize its transportation and distribution network for efficiencies," Chester continued. "It lightens the burden on our dual distribution centers by leveraging the store-fulfillment model during which our expert coaches package the products and have Zipline deliver them. Plus, by fulfilling orders with products that are already nearby, we can get purchases to consumers faster."

In Utah, GNC will start by using Zipline's Platform 1 long-range delivery system, which features a fleet of small, fixed-wing, fully autonomous aircraft that operate quietly and release packages with parachutes to a customer's yard. In 2024, GNC will begin using Zipline's newly announced Platform 2 system, which is designed specifically for urban delivery. Zipline deliveries use 97% less energy than traditional automotive methods.

"Zipline is faster, more convenient and better for the environment than traditional automotive delivery. We provide the best delivery experience not on earth for consumers and businesses of any size and industry," said Irene Scher, Senior Vice President of U.S. Go-To-Market at Zipline. "We're excited for GNC customers to use Zipline to achieve their wellness goals in a far more convenient way than before."

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com .

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About Zipline

Zipline is the global instant logistics leader and designs, manufactures and operates the world's largest automated on-demand delivery system. Currently their system operates on three continents, completes a delivery every 90 seconds, and reduces delivery emissions by up to 97% compared to traditional methods. Zipline is the trusted partner for governments, global companies, leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, restaurants and retailers. For more information, visit FlyZipline.com.

