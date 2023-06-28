Point Predictive Releases Groundbreaking First- and Third-Party Fraud Solution API for Fintech

Renowned Fintech Innovators Barry Kirby and Lauren Crossett Join Point Predictive Advisory Board, Contributing to Next-Level Innovation and Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of announcing its partnership with Sofi, Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence ("AI") fraud solutions for the lending industry, today debuted a groundbreaking API designed exclusively for fintech and lenders. This cutting-edge API revolutionizes the verification process by enabling instant validation of borrowers' income, employment, and identity risks, covering both first- and third-party fraud.

The API enables Fintech and lenders to access unique proprietary data and AI, machine learning scoring for accurate and speedy assessments of borrower first- and third-party risk. It validates incomes and employers in real-time, detects and alerts income misrepresentation and fake employers on applications, and assigns a precise fraud score that identifies identity theft and synthetic identity usage. Key features include red flag alerts for each fraud type, OTP phone identity validation for borrower authentication, OFAC checks, comprehensive dashboard reporting, and geo address survey questionnaires. At the heart of Point Predictive's solutions lies its proprietary derived data repository, which aggregates information from over 130 million loan applications combined with AI and ML-generated data insights to represent over 24 billion rich data attributes. This information covers both credit-visible and credit-invisible consumer populations.

"Our team is thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art API to the fintech and lending industry," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "This API establishes a new risk assessment standard and propels the future of fintech and lending. At Point Predictive, we lead the industry revolution, enabling faster, more accurate lending decisions with effective fraud prevention. This innovation in first-party fraud detection marks a significant step towards shaping fintech's future and reaffirms our commitment to industry-wide transformation."

In conjunction with this major release, Point Predictive is proud to welcome Barry Kirby and Lauren Crossett, renowned fintech visionaries, to its Advisory Board. With a wealth of experience in the industry, Kirby and Crossett will play a pivotal role in spearheading the next level of innovation and growth at Point Predictive.

Grace adds, "We are honored to have Barry Kirby and Lauren Crossett join our Advisory Board. Their deep understanding of the fintech landscape and proven track record of driving innovation make them an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident their strategic insights and expertise will propel Point Predictive towards even greater success."

About Point Predictive

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paycheck stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates by 40-50% while reducing early payment default losses by more than 30-50%. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit www.pointpredictive.com.

About Barry Kirby

Barry Kirby is a highly accomplished FinTech professional known for his expertise in bringing products to market and achieving successful exits. With three successful exits to his name, Barry specializes in driving innovation and growth. As the Co-Founder and CRO of Union Credit, he has a strong background in business development, product development, strategic partnerships, client management, marketing, and risk assessment. Barry's extensive experience includes a deep understanding of the Credit Union industry, making him a valuable asset in the Fintech space. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Barry actively contributes to the Charlotte community, notably serving as Vice Chair of the Supervisory Committee for Charlotte Metro Credit Union.

About Lauren Crossett

Lauren Crossett is a visionary leader in fintech, known for her deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of driving innovation. With roles at Pinwheel, Plaid, and Quovo, she has played a key part in revolutionizing financial infrastructure and empowering underserved consumers. With a strong academic background, Lauren holds a BA in Economics from Fordham University. Her passion for driving innovation and creating equitable access to financial services has positioned her as a prominent figure in the fintech industry.

