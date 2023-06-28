ZEISS ABIS III: Fully Automated Surface Inspection for Smart Factories

The new sensor combines high-speed inspection with reliable detection of all relevant kinds of defects for the production of sheet-metal pressings and bodies.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. , June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions present the new generation of the surface inspection system ABIS. The new sensor ZEISS ABIS III, enables reliable and early inspection of the entire component surface – within cycle time – due to its objective evaluation and classification of all kinds of defects – making the fully automated system the ideal quality assurance tool for modern press shops and future-oriented body shops.

The new sensor ZEISS ABIS III inspects both moving and stationary parts reproducibly and highly precise, identifying all relevant surface defects. (PRNewswire)

Fully Automated Surface Inspection and Objective Measuring Technology

The robust sensor ZEISS ABIS III, fast and reliably, detects all relevant surface defects such as dents, bulges, sink marks, ripples, neckings, cracks and now also scratches, pressure marks as well as welding & glueing residues. With utmost precision, it can inspect both moving and stationary parts inline or atline within cycle time. The smart combination of projector, cameras, patented lighting and the new software ZEISS ABIS V20 ensures the perfect balance between maximum inspection speed, robustness, reliability and usability. When using this sensor, there's no need for conventional methods such as manual visual inspections or surface treatment by means of grindstones anymore. No more claims or cost-intensive sorting processes. In quality assurance, the new surface inspection system thus constantly provides all fundamental data needed for targeted rework, quick surface analyses and process optimizations.

Innovative Lighting Technology for Detecting Even Smallest Defects

The uncompromising surface inspection system ZEISS ABIS III is equipped with the new patented MCL Module: The Multi-Color-Light technology detects even the smallest types of defects at a detection rate of up to 20 Hz, requiring less than 0.5 seconds per sensor scan evaluation. The software ZEISS ABIS V20 processes and visualizes potential component defects in pressed parts or in complete body-in-whites in real time. The new software version evaluates surface defects in compliance with individual corporate standards and digitally saves the inspection results in a database. Thus, the quality certificate can be made available and provided to the customer whenever necessary. Moreover, when using the ZEISS ABIS III, quality control loops across trades are closed between the press shop and the body shop.

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 8.8 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2022).



For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.



With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.



With over 38,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 30 September 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.



Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC