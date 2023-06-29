ASKA A5 Drive and Fly eVTOL Progresses With FAA Type Certification Process - Prototype Earns Special Airworthiness Certification

ASKA A5 4-seater drive & fly eVTOL takes the lead as the world's first flying car to advance with Type Certification, flight and driving testing in-progress

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASKA™ A5 is the world's first flying car to start the type certification process with the FAA. The Silicon Valley air mobility company's prototype was awarded Certificate of Authorization (COA) and Special Airworthiness Certification by the FAA and has started flight testing. Since 2022 ASKA has performed successful ground testing and in Q1/2023 began conducting on-street driving tests. This Special Airworthiness Certificate signals that ASKA™ A5 has successfully met all FAA safety requirements.

ASKA A5 prototype with wings opened during airport field testing. (PRNewswire)

ASKA earns FAA Certificate of Authorization (COA) and Special Airworthiness Certification - has started flight testing.

ASKA is working closely with the FAA on type certification. Type certification signifies the design is in compliance with applicable airworthiness, noise, fuel venting, and exhaust emissions standards.

"We have achieved a series of technological milestones in the first quarter of 2023; debuting the first full-scale working prototype of the ASKA™ A5 in January at CES, successfully performing field and driving tests, and obtaining the COA and Special Airworthiness Certification for our pre-production prototype," says Guy Kaplinsky, CEO/Cofounder. "The data we are harvesting from flight testing is enabling us to make progress towards our type certification. We already completed the initial phase and are progressing towards our next milestone, G1 status."

G-1 basis is a critical milestone in the FAA cross-validation process, establishing airworthiness and environmental requirements necessary to achieve FAA Type Certification Validation.

The size of an SUV, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is a drive & fly eVTOL that can travel by road and air. The vehicle is designed for the highest level of safety, a key factor that has enabled the company to make positive progress with the FAA toward type certification.

- Dual hybrid energy supply: ASKA is hybrid with batteries and a range extender engine that charges the batteries

in-flight. Uses premium gasoline available from today's gas stations

- Large Aerodynamic wings, optimized for safe landing with ability to glide

- Six independent motor systems for flight

- Sufficient reserve flight time to meet FAA safety requirement

- Ballistic parachute

- 4 seater (1 pilot and 3 passengers)

- Capable of Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) from helipads and Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) from runways

- Max flight range 250 miles

- Airspeed up to 150mph

"The airworthiness certification validates our efforts to develop a drive & fly eVTOL with an emphasis on safety," explains Maki Kaplinsky, CoFounder/Chair & COO. "One of the significant advantages of a roadworthy eVTOL, like the ASKA™ A5, is that it does not require the modification or electrification of existing airports since it can maximize the use of today's infrastructure, such as the many charging stations located around us. We are working with local airports in the Bay Area to test and confirm our concept of operations - they open the gate, ASKA™ A5 drives in as a car, drives/taxis to the helipad or runway, transforms into the flight mode and can take off."

ASKA™ A5 is not only capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) from a helipad or vertiport, it can enter an airfield by driving through the airport gate, open the wings, taxi towards a helipad or runway, then take off. The vehicle can also perform an energy-efficient short takeoff from the runway using the in-wheel motors and thrust from the props.

ASKA™ A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as parking, charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, for a seamless integration into city and suburban landscapes. The vehicle fits in standard parking spaces, it can be charged at home and EV charging stations, and the range extender engine runs on premium gasoline purchased at existing automotive gas stations.

Pre-order reservations launched in 2021 and the company has already secured $50M in pre-orders.

Click Here for the Media kit .

About ASKA

ASKA is an air mobility company headquartered in Mountain View, California that is developing the ASKA™️ A5 drive & fly eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing), a real flying car.

ASKA™️ A5, the world's first drive & fly eVTOL, enables people to move faster and greener with the comfort of door to door travel, making the maximum use of the existing infrastructure. The four-seater ASKA™️ A5 drives on the road like a car, is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies as an aircraft.

The company signed a five-year Space Act Agreement with NASA in 2020 to advance their participation in NASA's Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign (AAM), jointly organized with the FAA.

The company was founded in 2018 by Maki and Guy Kaplinsky, experienced technology entrepreneurs. Their previous startup, IQP Corporation, was an early innovator in the Internet of Things and acquired by GE in 2017.

https://www.askafly.com/

Resource: FAA certifications https://www.faa.gov/uas/advanced_operations/certification

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

Michael@lightspeedpr.com

949-346-1984

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASKA