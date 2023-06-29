Wayfair Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Announces Investor Day Event

BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2023 before the opening of the market on August 3, 2023.

Wayfair Logo_2023 (PRNewswire)

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 3 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3qOzwoJ . The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3CNJz2z . The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com .

The company also announced that the following week, on August 10, 2023, it will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors, beginning at 1 p.m. ET at its Boston headquarters. Members of Wayfair's senior leadership team will present an updated view of the company's business strategy followed by a live Q&A.

In-person attendance will be limited, but a live webcast of the Investor Day will be available on Wayfair's Investor Relations website at http://investor.wayfair.com , with a replay available shortly after the event as well.

Investors and financial analysts may submit interest in attending in-person at https://bit.ly/3NP0uIr .

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair: Everything home — for a space that's all you.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane: A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold: An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair Professional: Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

Media Relations Contact:

Claire Gorman

PR@wayfair.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Lamb

IR@wayfair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wayfair, LLC