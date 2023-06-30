The Good Charcoal's Sustainable Product Comes to Dallas-Fort Worth Kroger Stores Today

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first and only FSC® certified charcoal sold in the US – The Good Charcoal – is launching in Kroger stores across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area today, June 30. Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, Dallas BBQ enthusiasts can ensure their classic American fare is made with a cleaner and more sustainable product this year.

The Good Charcoal’s Premium Hardwood Lump Charcoal (PRNewswire)

The Good Charcoal, a company on a mission to disrupt the charcoal industry, began as a threefold idea between Ben Jablonski and Rob Silverman in 2020. Their goals included offering the best-made chemical-free hardwood lump charcoal in the US, feeding Americans experiencing food insecurity, and improving the economic prosperity of farmers in Namibia while restoring grassland habitats to their native state.

Today, the company offers hardwood lump charcoal from the Namibian bush in Africa, one of the hottest places on earth. The team derives the charcoal from the Acacia bushes of South Africa, which is a denser wood than oak and hickory. Thus, it burns hotter, cleaner, and more evenly (resulting in delicious flavors and less charcoal used per BBQ).

Utilizing acacia bushes also make for the greenest charcoal. In Namibia, the overgrowth of Acacia causes "bush encroachment," threatening open grasslands necessary for people and wildlife alike. It has become so severe that it's threatening the cheetah population as the thick acacia bush makes hunting more difficult. Because of this, The Good Charcoal created a product that would offer a solution for bush encroachment while offering consumers a cleaner charcoal alternative.

For those looking to make the switch, consumers can purchase The Good Charcoal 8lb Premium Hardwood Lump Charcoal at 119 Kroger stores in DFW starting today. Prices begin at $8.99 per bag.

For more information on The Good Charcoal or specific store locations where the product is available, please visit thegoodcharcoal.com .

