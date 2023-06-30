This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates to an AR app for K-12 learning and new motion capture tech from Sony.
NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- McGraw Hill and Verizon Expand Capabilities of their Popular Free Augmented Reality App for K-12 Learning
The McGraw Hill AR app offers short, three-to-five-minute interactive activities aimed at helping engage students in new and impactful ways. Corresponding professionally developed lesson plans are exclusively available to K-12 educators nationwide through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ: a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive extended reality (XR) educational experiences for K-12 students.
- IBM to Acquire Apptio Inc., Providing Actionable Financial and Operational Insights Across Enterprise IT
The $4.6 billion acquisition will advance IBM's existing resource optimization, observability and application management offerings, maximize value for clients and drive significant synergies across several IBM growth areas.
- Sony Electronics Announces Mobile Motion Capture System "mocopi™" in the U.S. market
"mocopi", utilizing Sony's unique algorithm, provides accurate motion measurement with only a small number of sensors and a compatible smartphone, which enables users to create content or dive into VR from locations previously deemed impossible, freeing VTubers, creators in film or animation production from time and location constraints.
- Picnic Releases Trend Report: The AI Pulse of Gen-Z, Revealing Gen-Z's Unfiltered Truth About AI The report offers a unique perspective on the integration of AI into everyday life from the Gen-Z cohort, revealing that Gen-Z is heavily engaged with AI and has complex feelings towards its uses for school, entertainment, privacy, and society at large.
- Cision Announces Code of Ethics for AI Development and Support for the Responsible Application Across the Industry
"We understand that as the largest communications technology company in the world, we must ensure that our AI solutions not only serve the needs of all our clients, but also avoid any unfair discrimination, violation of personal privacy or amplification of misinformation. The implementation of a robust risk management framework will ensure that Cision's AI technologies adhere to ethical standards and best practices, fostering a more equitable and responsible AI ecosystem," said Antony Cousins, Executive Director of AI Strategy at Cision.
- SimpliSafe® Launches Breakthrough 24/7 Live Guard Protection Feature to Help Deter Crime
The industry-first professional monitoring feature, which is enabled by the new Smart Alarm Indoor Camera, can help stop crime in real time by allowing monitoring agents to see and speak directly with intruders.
- The listing of the future is here: ShowingTime+ launches new, immersive listing experience on Zillow
Listing Showcase gives agents the tools to highlight a home's best features and give buyers a deep understanding of the home before they ever step inside. The entirely new artificial intelligence-powered Showcase listings feature high-resolution scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization, interactive floors plans and more.
- IBM Study: CEOs Embrace Generative AI as Productivity Jumps to the Top of their Agendas
The annual CEO study found three-quarters of CEO respondents believe that competitive advantage will depend on who has the most advanced generative AI. However, executives are also weighing potential risks or barriers of the technology such as bias, ethics and security.
- Thomson Reuters Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Imagen Ltd.
Reuters President Paul Bascobert said, "With the addition of Imagen, clients will have the ability to seamlessly add media asset management services to store, manipulate, permission, distribute and monetize all their visual content."
- Honeywell Bringing Heads-Up Displays to Aircraft Cockpits Through Acquisition of Saab Technology
HUDs give pilots increased situational awareness, especially at night or in difficult weather conditions. Passengers will also enjoy safer and more fuel-efficient flights, while more often reaching their destinations on time.
- BlackBerry Software Is Now Embedded In Over 235 Million Vehicles
BlackBerry QNX delivers foundational software for the vehicles of today and the software-defined vehicles of the future, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers.
Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire