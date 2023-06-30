This Week in Transportation News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a car certified to fly and road safety for the holiday weekend.
- Alef becomes the first car certified to fly
"We're excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef.
- National Safety Council Analysis: Nearly 620 People May Lose Their Lives on America's Roads this Independence Day Weekend
People can be safer on the roads by buckling up, slowing down, wearing a seat belt, and by driving free of distraction and impairment, as data show 39% of fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period involve an alcohol-impaired driver, one of the highest percentages among all the major holidays.
- Lucid's World-Leading Electric Powertrain Technology Propels Aston Martin to a Bold Electric Future
The relationship, the first of its kind for Lucid, will give Aston Martin access to world-leading electric powertrain technology, which is engineered and manufactured exclusively in-house by Lucid, to power future Aston Martin battery electric vehicles.
- GM and Element 25 to Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain with Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production
Under the agreement, GM will provide Element 25 with a US$85 million loan to partially fund the construction of a new facility in the state of Louisiana for production of battery-grade manganese sulfate — a key component in lithium-ion battery cathodes — starting in 2025.
- PODS Moving and Storage Announces 2023 Report on Top 20 Destinations People Are Moving To
This is the second year in a row that southern states have seen a larger influx of residents compared to any other region, with more than 80% of the destinations on the list being in the south. Florida saw the largest increase in new residents, with six different Florida areas earning a spot on the list.
- Charging Your Way: Stellantis Launches Free2move Charge to Make It 'Easy to Always Be Charged'
Free2move Charge is a 360-degree ecosystem that will seamlessly deliver charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle (EV) customer needs, anywhere and in any way. Managed by the new Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses electric-vehicle customer needs at home, at work and on the go.
- Sony Electronics Introduces Six New Products in Latest Car Speaker and Subwoofer Lineup
For those who are seeking a step-up acoustic system from their factory car audio, the GS lineup is designed to deliver smooth, detailed sound, that will turn an everyday journey into a real audio experience.
- Kia America Announces 2024 Telluride Pricing
Retaining its bold and sophisticated appearance, the Telluride undergoes minor exterior restyling for a more rugged and refined look in the new model year. Across the Telluride lineup, amber daytime running lights are new for the 2024 model year.
- Honeywell Bringing Heads-Up Displays to Aircraft Cockpits Through Acquisition of Saab Technology
HUDs give pilots increased situational awareness, especially at night or in difficult weather conditions. Passengers will also enjoy safer and more fuel-efficient flights, while more often reaching their destinations on time.
- Toyota Renews Commitment to Rebelle Rally for 2023
Running from October 12-21, 2023, Rebelle Rally is an 8-day endurance event that covers over 2,000 kilometers of challenging terrain across the deserts of California and Nevada. The rally is unique in requiring competitors to navigate using only a map and compass, without the use of GPS or electronic devices.
- Electreon Wins the First Electric Road Tender in Norway: The Nordic EV Leader Joins Sweden, Germany, Italy and the U.S. with its First Wireless Electric Road for Electric Vehicles (EVs)
The Transportation Authority of Trøndelag County has selected Electreon's wireless Electric Road System (ERS) as the sole tender winner for charging a bus wirelessly in Norway. The road is intended to act as a wireless charger for electric vehicles and enable reduced battery sizes.
- Domino's® EV Fleet Is Growing! More Than 1,100 Chevy Bolt® Electric Vehicles Will Make Pizza Deliveries by the End of the Year
"Back in November 2022, Domino's announced that we'd have 800 EVs on the road by the end of 2023 and we're excited to say that we've officially reached that number," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. The chain claims the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country.
- E-bike Battery Safety Called into Question by Interim Project Results
Soteria's bike safety project consisted of the disassembly of 8 e-bike battery packs and polling 1,000 e-bike riders. After 200 fires and 6 deaths caused by e-bikes in NYC last year, only one equipment manufacturer worked to improve their product.
- Wendy's Brings 'The Baconator' to NASCAR's First Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend
The weekend of July 1-2 is a busy one for Wendy's - Noah Gragson agreed to adorn his Chevrolet Camaro with the burger chain's iconic "Baconator" while the restaurants are delivering free hamburgers through DoorDash.
