Subaru of America, Inc. Reports June 2023 Sales Increase of 28 Percent

First half sales increase 15 percent

11 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported sales of 55,168 vehicles for June 2023, a 28 percent increase compared with June 2022 (43,175). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 304,092, a 15 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"The first half of 2023 has been a resounding success thanks to the exceptional efforts of our Subaru retailers. This June, their efforts led to our 11th consecutive month of sales growth, an increase of 28 percent compared to June 2022," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Vehicle sales aren't the only thing worth recognizing halfway through this year. Our Subaru Love Promise® initiatives continue to draw accolades, earning us a place on the Civic 50 list for the third year in a row, as well as a 2023 Engage for Good Gold Halo Award for our Subaru Loves Learning® program."

In June, Outback was the top performer by volume with 16,225 vehicle sales. BRZ sales for June 2023 increased 98 percent over the same month in 2022, while WRX posted a 59 percent increase in June. Impreza sales for June 2023 increased 39 percent, and Forester sales increased 34 percent compared to June 2022. Year to date, WRX posted a 148 percent increase, while the BRZ carline posted an increase of 51 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

"With a strong first half of 2023 in the rearview, we're well-positioned to continue our sales growth and meet the demand for vehicles that speak to the lifestyles and needs of our customers," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Our lineup offers something for the whole family, and we just announced competitive pricing on our model designed to accommodate families in safety and comfort – our three-row 2024 Subaru Ascent SUV, which hits the road this fall."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,889 5,603 5.1 % 33,141 30,931 7.1 % BRZ 382 193 97.9 % 2,512 1,663 51.1 % Crosstrek 13,802 10,676 29.3 % 76,130 70,050 8.7 % Forester 10,669 7,953 34.2 % 61,310 50,937 20.4 % Impreza 2,954 2,124 39.1 % 19,291 14,326 34.7 % Legacy 2,347 2,026 15.8 % 11,960 12,335 -3.0 % Outback 16,225 13,135 23.5 % 81,403 77,341 5.3 % Solterra 574 0 0.0 % 2,972 0 0.0 % WRX 2,326 1,465 58.8 % 15,373 6,212 147.5 % TOTAL 55,168 43,175 27.8 % 304,092 263,795 15.3 %

Also in June, SOA released its fifth annual Corporate Impact Report, showcasing the automaker's commitment to being More Than a Car Company® in the 2022 calendar year. Additionally, SOA announced it was named a 2023 Civic 50 Honoree for the third consecutive year by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

