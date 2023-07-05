COTE Korean Steakhouse set to open first international outpost in Singapore

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracious Hospitality Management announces plans to open COTE Singapore, the brand's first international venture, bringing the flavors and allure of the Michelin-starred restaurant overseas. In the heart of Orchard Road, COTE Singapore will be located within COMO Orchard, opening in Q4 2023.

Drawing inspiration from its renowned counterparts in New York & Miami, COTE Singapore will remain true to COTE's philosophy, marrying the conviviality of Korean BBQ and the prime cuts of an American steakhouse while introducing seasonal ingredients. The menu will feature the iconic Butcher's Feast, offering diners a chance to experience four cuts of quality meat and a variety of Korean-inspired side dishes.

Designed by Modellus Novus, the New York City-based architecture firm behind COTE Korean Steakhouse's two existing locations, the concept will premiere a variety of immersive spaces offering a new level of enveloping atmosphere and experience, including a cocktail bar, music room and more.

"I feel an extreme sense of gratitude and excitement as our team is getting ready to make our international debut in one of the most diverse cities in the world. I have always been inspired by the vibrant culture and growing culinary scene of Singapore and having the opportunity to work with Christina Ong and one of the most prominent family-owned hotel groups, being a part of their pivotal homecoming moment, is a dream come true," said Simon Kim, Proprietor of Gracious Hospitality Management. "COTE Singapore marks a momentous phase for the brand and I can't wait to share our version of a Korean Steakhouse with the gastronomes of this lively city."

This opening will mark the first phase of Gracious Hospitality Management's growth plans, which includes not only the international expansion into Singapore, but also the forthcoming COQODAQ, a new fried chicken concept opening later this year in New York City, and a three-floor project at 550 Madison Avenue on the horizon.

COTE Singapore will be housed within COMO Orchard, an integrated and immersive experience spread over 19 floors in the heart of Orchard Road in Singapore. Bringing together COMO Group's signature house brands – Club21 (fashion), COMO Metropolitan Singapore (hospitality), COMO Cuisine (dining), COMO Shambhala (wellness), new partnerships, and exclusive services into one inspiring lifestyle space, the opening of COMO Orchard is poised to be a transformative moment for both brands and the city.

ABOUT COTE KOREAN STEAKHOUSE

COTE is the world's first and only Korean Steakhouse™ with a Michelin star. The carnivorous vision of proprietor Simon Kim, COTE blends the conviviality and interaction of Korean barbecue with the hallmarks of the classic American chophouse. The result is a unique, unforgettable dining experience, built on a foundation of the highest quality USDA Prime beef, unmatched service, an impeccable 1,300+ label wine list and a suite of classic, creative cocktails. Smokeless grills on every table, combined with premium cuts from Cote's in-house dry-aging room, ensure that every morsel of steak is hot, fresh, and caramelized to perfection. COTE currently has two locations, including a flagship in New York City's Flatiron and a recently opened outpost in Miami's acclaimed Design District.

ABOUT GRACIOUS HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT

Established in 2017, Gracious Hospitality Management has conceptualized Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated restaurants including COTE NYC and COTE Miami, as well as the bespoke cocktail lounge Undercote, with exciting new projects in the pipeline. With a strong focus on passion and profitability, the concepts have developed a distinguished reputation for providing outstanding food, wine, and hospitality spanning European and Asian cuisine.

ABOUT COMO GROUP

Created by founder-owner Christina Ong and headquartered in Singapore, the COMO Group represents an integrated approach to living well, grounded in a celebration of creativity, respect for authenticity, and committed service. The Group's businesses extend across hospitality (COMO Hotels and Resorts), fashion (Club21, Kids21, Dover Street Market Singapore), wellness (COMO Shambhala), organic living and gourmet foods (SuperNature, Culina), dining (Candlenut, Cedric Grolet Singapore, COMO Cuisine, COTE Singapore, Glow, Ippoh Tempura Bar by Ippoh Ginza, The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar, Pangium), and philanthropy (COMO Foundation). In Singapore, the Group's integrated approach to the luxury lifestyle is found in two destinations: COMO Dempsey and COMO Orchard.

Media Contact

Emily Castro

Nike Communications

516-640-8820

gracioushm@nikecomm.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gracious Hospitality Management