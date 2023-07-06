Creators of the World's Most Popular Pool Game, Tap Immutable To Cue Up Web3 Iteration

Upcoming title Eyeball Pool pairs decades of experience building pool games with Immutable's technology for a modern take on pool gaming featuring full asset ownership.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeball Games , a Singapore-based studio from the creators of the hit mobile game 8 Ball Pool, is partnering with Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform, to unveil Eyeball Pool — a web3-based mobile pool game — as one of the first titles on Immutable's new zKEVM platform. Eyeball Pool is currently in beta with a full launch planned for early 2024.

8 Ball Pool is a cult classic that has racked up over 1 billion downloads since its release over 10 years ago and holds the Guinness world record as " The most downloaded mobile pool game ." The title remains as popular as ever with more than 10 million daily active users.

This partnership with Immutable will enable the Eyeball team to accelerate development of its blockchain-based challenger, which gives players full ownership of their digital assets and includes other features that come from using blockchain infrastructure.

Eyeball Pool is designed from the ground up with its own physics engine and stunning graphics. The game features a player-vs-player mode and a range of tournament modes which include an AI skill-matching engine.

Partnering with Immutable and leveraging its API-based infrastructure allows Eyeball Games to significantly reduce the game's development time and costs significantly. Eyeball Pool is the first of a number of games rolling out on Immutable utilizing the recently announced Immutable zkEVM, which enables creators to tap into smart contracts to incorporate advanced trading and game mechanics.

"Immutable Games Studio is constantly striving to push the boundaries and diversity of web3 games, and the addition of such a popular genre as pool to the Immutable blockchain family is yet another important step toward offering players as much variety as possible," said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable.

"We believe there's power in partnering with a specialized ecosystem for gaming versus one that tries to include all use cases. Immutable works day and night to improve its gaming ecosystem, developer tooling, and publishing capabilities – the Immutable zkEVM is a testament to this. With Immutable's help, we look forward to redefining the pool game experience," said Jonathan Ivarsson, CEO of Eyeball Games.

In January, Eyeball Pool completed a 30-minute sellout mint of 4,001 genesis NFTs called Balldroids Gen 0. Users who missed the drop will soon have another chance. The team is expanding the NFT series with the introduction of the multiplayer Phase 2 game. The Balldroid Gen 1 will act as an early access pass, and the NFTs will be launched on ImmutableX.

In addition to getting access to a closed multiplayer beta where they can win weekly rewards, Balldroid holders can claim exclusive game starter packs of NFT cues, currency, and an NFT season pass that unlocks a paid rewards path. Balldroid holders will also enjoy a perpetual ad-free experience when the mobile game is launched.

The full launch of Eyeball Pool on mobile devices is slated for Q1 2024, on Immutable zKEVM, after which the NFTs will convert into exciting game starter packs with exclusive and unique items for the game. In the meantime, gamers can sign up for teasers, early releases and NFT whitelists here .

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable's in-house gaming capabilities means they know how to build great games first-hand through Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

About Eyeball Games

Eyeball Pool is being developed by the same team that built and sold 8 Ball Pool to Miniclip. Our previous game now has over 1 billion downloads and today, 12 years later, still has over 10 million daily active players. Our new game has no relations to the previous game and is a completely new game that's designed to be better than the previous with superior physics, graphics, user controls and audio that gives back ownership to the players through the use of NFT and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.eyeball.games

