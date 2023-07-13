WSP's Sallye Perrin Recognized as ARTBA's P3 Trailblazer of the Year

Alternative delivery expert Perrin honored during the 35th Annual ARTBA Public-Private Partnerships in Transportation Conference.

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) P3 Division awarded its 2023 Trailblazer of the Year Award to Sallye Perrin, senior vice president for WSP USA.

Sallye Perrin/WSP USA Senior Vice President (CNW Group/wsp usa) (PRNewswire)

The award was announced on Wednesday during the 35th annual ARTBA Public-Private Partnerships (P3) in Transportation Conference, held at the Grand Hyatt Washington, D.C.

ARTBA's P3 Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes individuals, projects, organizations and ideas that demonstrate outstanding achievement in the establishment, delivery and operation of U.S. transportation P3 projects.

The Trailblazer of the Year Award specifically recognizes advocacy for P3's, promotion of innovative practices and ideas, and exceptional and visionary leadership in the P3 sector.

"Sallye is tremendous at approaching P3 projects with creative new processes for aligning key partners on shared goals," said Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president and the ARTBA chair who jointly nominated Perrin for the award with Deborah Brown, senior vice president and director of alternative delivery advisory services at WSP USA, and current P3 Division president. "Furthermore, as a woman in this industry, her successful works have been truly trailblazing."

Perrin is nationally recognized for her ability to help agencies find innovative and cost-effective means to implement their transit programs and projects, and is recognized for her expertise in P3s and alternative delivery. Her recent P3 experience includes the Louisiana I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge P3, the Los Angeles World Airport Automated People Mover P3, and the Michigan I-75 Modernization P3.

"It's about having a really great team of people — including a champion from the owner's side — who are working together to make these projects happen, and who are willing to listen to different strategies, because there's no cookie-cutter approach," Perrin said. "Being able to do this for these mega projects has been terrific and has helped put us put WSP at the forefront of the growth in P3's and alternative delivery."

A professional civil engineer with decades of complex project experience, Perrin has served as a senior technical advisor, project director, project manager, and environmental and planning manager for transit and highway projects throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Perrin is also the recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from P3 Bulletin's P3 Awards Program.

Additionally, Amber Antiuk, an alternative delivery senior consultant at WSP, was selected to serve on the ARTBA P3 Division Board of Directors for a three-year term.

