Flow and Apex Group Announce a Partnership To Deliver a Streamlined Software and Services Offering for Venture Capital Funds

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow , a leading provider of private market infrastructure for investment managers, and Apex Group , a global financial services provider to $3trn of client assets, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an exceptional combination of software and services to venture capital investors. This collaboration brings together Flow's cutting-edge technology solutions with Apex Group's extensive industry expertise to streamline fund operations and enhance the investor experience.

The Flow and Apex Group partnership combines best-in-class investor management software and services.

The private markets ecosystem is becoming increasingly complex, requiring fund operators to navigate a web of disparate and complicated networks that cause barriers throughout the fund lifecycle. Flow is a complete Investor Lifecycle Management Platform that connects and accelerates these networks through a powerful combination of software tools, structured identity layers, and seamless integration with service providers.

"Our mission at Flow is to remove friction across the universe of networks that form between investors, funds and the service providers making them possible," says Flow Co-Founder & CEO, Brendan Marshall. "Our partnership with Apex Group and its global single-source solution further accelerates these networks by seamlessly integrating our open architecture with its services. Removing that friction unlocks private market strategies and accelerates connecting capital to ideas."

Flow's Investor Lifecycle Management Platform is designed to enable fund managers throughout the entire lifecycle of a fund, from data rooms to distributions. Core offerings within the platform include investor onboarding, investor portal, data room, capital call management and investor reporting, each with a robust set of features that enable fund managers to optimize the investor experience. This approach aligns with Apex Group's service offering as the single-source solution for all fund administration and related needs. This strategic partnership combines best-in-class investor management software and services that will drive cost savings for clients, while delivering an unmatched investor experience.

"Our partnership with Flow unlocks significant efficiencies for both companies that ultimately benefit the end investor and the venture capital markets, overall," says Georges Archibald, Chief Innovation Officer & Regional Managing Director, Americas at Apex Group. "We have worked extensively with Flow, and are excited to combine the professionalism and innovative approach of both teams to augment our solutions."

About Flow

Flow is a leading software provider that offers a complete investor lifecycle management platform for fund operators in the private markets. Flow's solutions enable general partners to efficiently raise and manage funds while delivering a superior experience for limited partners. Flow's tools include virtual data rooms, digitized investor onboarding and other dynamic workflows, including legal entity formation, bank account opening, AML / KYC compliance checks, capital calls, and fund reporting, among others, as well as a powerful investor portal for a single source of centralized information. Flow currently serves nearly 300 investment firms and over 18,000 limited partners, helping them streamline their operations and enhance their investor interactions.

About Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With over 94 offices worldwide and 12,000+ employees in 38 countries, Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo and fund raising services, corporate services including HR and Payroll and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group's purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women's Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.

