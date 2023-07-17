Guidefitter Partners with Credova to Introduce Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Options

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the leading online community and e-commerce marketplace for outdoor industry professionals and enthusiasts, today announced a strategic partnership with Credova, a company dedicated to making outdoor adventures more accessible through flexible financing options.

This partnership unites two companies that share a passion for serving the outdoor community across a wide range of activities, from hunting and shooting sports to hiking, camping, fishing, off-roading, backyard barbecues, and more. By integrating Credova's payment options into the Guidefitter platform, the partnership will make it easier for Guidefitter's growing roster of over 300 brand partners to get their products into the hands of pro guides, other influential outdoor professionals, and enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Credova, a company that shares our commitment to the outdoor community, including hunting and shooting sports enthusiasts," said Brian Worthington, VP of Brand Partnerships at Guidefitter. "By offering a range of seamless financing options, we are making it even easier for our pro members to access the gear they need to get the job done for their clients and to ensure unparalleled outdoor experiences for all of our members."

The partnership will work as follows:

Guidefitter members shop at Guidefitter.com or use Guidefitter's iOS and Android apps. Credova "as low as" pricing is displayed on product pages, providing more payment flexibility for Guidefitter members. Members apply for and use Credova financing at checkout, choosing a plan that best fits their needs. The member completes the purchase with Guidefitter and pays over time. Providing Guidefitter members with more payment options unlocks otherwise missed sales and opportunities for getting more gear into the hands of influential outdoor professionals and other enthusiasts.

"Partnering with Guidefitter aligns with our mission to make financing more accessible," said Dusty Wunderlich, Chief Executive Officer of Credova. "By bringing our 'Buy Now, Pay Later' options to the Guidefitter platform, we're empowering more outdoor enthusiasts to access the experiences and equipment they love. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration will pave the way for greater accessibility in the outdoor industry."

As the demand for flexible payment options continues to grow, this partnership represents a significant step forward for both companies in their shared passion for making outdoor activities more available and enjoyable for everyone.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the online community and e-commerce marketplace of choice for genuine outdoor industry professionals and other consumers who love to enjoy the great outdoors. We are pioneering the outdoor industry's first online experience where brands, true outdoor pros, and consumers engage in a shared digital community, marketing, and e-commerce platform oriented around a shared passion for outdoor recreation and great gear. Industry pros have access to hundreds of pro purchase programs from a central location, tools to easily promote the brands they love, and a like-minded community to demonstrate their abilities and expertise. Consumers benefit from a community that understands their passion for the outdoors, access to thousands of outfitters through a comprehensive search engine, and opportunities to discover and purchase great gear based on the insights from people who know better than anyone - true outdoor professionals. Over 300 outdoor brands, including Swarovski Optik, Kenetrek Boots, Weatherby, Polaris RANGER, and SMITH Optics, work with Guidefitter to promote their brand with authentic messages through large, managed audiences of genuine outdoor professionals. Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. For more information, please visit www.guidefitter.com , and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Credova

Credova is a group of like-minded individuals who love the outdoors and the adventures it provides. We hold the special bonding among friends and family created while experiencing the outdoors as one of the greatest joys in life, and we made a business of helping Americans experience this joy. Outdoor adventures such as fishing, hiking, skiing, hunting, camping, and motorsports, to name a few, and lifestyles like farming, ranch, and homesteading require equipment. This equipment is often expensive, and Americans sometimes need help spreading the payments for these enablers of joy over time. This is Credova's mission. For more information, please visit www.credova.com .

