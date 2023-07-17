Phoenix Capital Group Expands Presence with Opening of New Office in Dallas, Texas

Summary: Phoenix Capital Group, a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition enterprise, is excited to announce its latest expansion into the Dallas, Texas, market with a 5,500-square-foot office space.

DALLAS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Capital Group, a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition enterprise, is excited to announce it will be expanding its presence with the opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Phoenix Capital Group , allowing the company to broaden its service offerings and enhance operations.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Dallas, Texas. This is a major milestone for our company, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," stated Lindsey Wilson, the Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix Capital Group. "Dallas is a city known for its entrepreneurial spirit, and we are excited to be a part of a city with a rich history in the oil & gas business. We believe that Dallas is the perfect place for us to grow and innovate, and we look forward to being a part of this vibrant community."

Located at 5949 Sherry Lane, Suite 1060, in Dallas, the state-of-the-art office space will span more than 5,500 square feet. It will be the home for Phoenix Capital Group's sales, operations, and land teams, which will help the company lay the foundation for increased productivity, collaboration, and, as a result, success.

These three teams housed at the new Dallas office will enable seamless coordination and communication among the pivotal departments. This will further enhance Phoenix Capital Group's ability to provide clients with operational excellence and comprehensive service.

The office space is in a vibrant business hub in the city. Dallas was a prime target for expansion for Phoenix Capital Group due to the city's large talent pool, thriving real estate market, and robust economy.

The city is also located in a strategic position in the country, allowing convenient access to partners and clients throughout the United States. This will help the company to foster valuable relationships and facilitate further growth.

Phoenix Capital Group is committed to meeting the needs of its clients and seizing opportunities in key markets. To do this, the company needs to stay ahead of these evolving needs and emerging market trends.

With the land, sales, and operations teams in one location, the Dallas office will help to further drive innovation and cross-functional operation in a collaborative environment where knowledge is shared.

The Dallas office space was specifically designed with collaboration in mind. There will be 16 cubicles and nine offices, allowing the company to strike a perfect balance between open work areas and private offices where focused work can take place.

It will have modern amenities and cutting-edge technology to serve the team's diverse needs.

This is just another example of how Phoenix Capital Group is taking an integrated approach to mineral rights acquisitions, which helps them stand out among the competition.

Phoenix Capital Group was founded in 2019. Its headquarters are in Denver, and the company has satellite offices in Casper, Wyoming, and Irvine, California.

As a family-owned company, it prioritizes asset management and capital deployment projects that benefit investors and individual landowners. Phoenix Capital Group's primary focus is identifying untapped value on behalf of landowners throughout the U.S., and its expansion into the Dallas market will only continue to advance that focus.

More information about Phoenix Capital Group can be found on the company's website, phxcapitalgroup.com .

