Jayud Global Logistics Limited Launches New Air Charter Services between Indonesia, Philippines, and Shenzhen

Route Expansion Complements Established Services from Hong Kong, Changsha, and Wenzhou

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on providing cross-border logistics services, today announced the inauguration of its new routes between Shenzhen, China, and destinations in Indonesia and the Philippines. This move follows a strategic agreement signed with China Central Airlines in the second quarter of 2023.

The new charter service will operate on a weekly basis, providing reliable and safe transportation of goods between Shenzhen and Jakarta, Indonesia (CGK), Davao City, Philippines (DVO), and its recently renewed Clark, Philippines (CRK) route. The service will be supported by B737-300F and B737-800F aircraft, with a maximum weight limit of 20 tons per flight, capable of transporting a wide range of goods, including general merchandise, high-value items, and food products.

These new charter services complement Jayud's established services, including routes between Hong Kong and New Delhi, India (DEL), Chennai, India (MAA), Mumbai, India, and Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC), along with routes between Changsha and Bangkok, Thailand (BKK), and between Wenzhou and Manila, Philippines (MNL).

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer of Jayud, commented, "We are thrilled to expand our network to these strategically significant destinations. This new charter service further solidifies our commitment to the Southeast Asian market and enables us to better serve our customers by providing direct, seamless logistics solutions."

The decision to expand into Indonesia and the Philippines aligns with the remarkable growth of e-commerce in Southeast Asia. With a current market size of USD 5.43 billion and an anticipated CAGR of over 14.5% during the forecast period[1], the ASEAN e-commerce logistics market is one of the fastest-growing worldwide. The market expansion is largely driven by rapid e-commerce growth, burgeoning social commerce, and increasing internet penetration in the region.

Jayud's new routes will meet the growing demands for logistics services in the region and contribute to the robust economic growth and digital transformation of these emerging markets. With this service expansion, Jayud continues to position itself as a key player in international air charter services, committed to facilitating global commerce and enhancing customer experience.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing high degree of support for ocean, air and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across 6 continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

