VetCor is expanding into Canada

NORWELL, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VetCor, vetcor.com , a community-centric veterinary services company with over 800 veterinary hospitals, is thrilled to announce their expansion into Canada. With a robust network of veterinary clinics across the United States, VetCor is now poised to bring its innovative services and support to Canadian veterinarians and pet owners.

The decision to venture into Canada comes as a part of VetCor's strategic growth plan, which seeks to cultivate a community of like minded professionals dedicated to bolstering the veterinary profession while elevating patient care. The company is committed to providing comprehensive support to veterinary practices and this exciting advancement allows them to help even more pets in North America..

Through its vast network of resources and expertise, VetCor streamlines the administrative, operational, and marketing aspects of veterinary practices, allowing veterinarians to focus on delivering exceptional care to their patients. VetCor empowers veterinary clinics to operate with clinical autonomy and nurture their unique team culture that makes them so great.

By leveraging our existing team members with knowledge of Canadian hospitals, VetCor is well-positioned to provide valuable insights and guidance to the newly acquired hospitals. This ensures a seamless integration and smooth transition into VetCor's best in class support system.

"We are excited to bring our expertise to Canada and partner with talented veterinarian teams across the country," said Chris Strong, CEO. "Having more perspectives supports unique ideas and our development as an international veterinary organization. We look forward to growing our Canadian community as we continue to support each of our practice's unique culture and reputation within their local areas."

For more information about VetCor and their expansion into Canada, please visit vetcor.com.

About VetCor:

VetCor, founded in 1997, is a vibrant and collaborative network of community-focused veterinary practices across the US and Canada. The company's mission is to enhance the health and well-being of pets and the people who care for them. With a comprehensive approach to practice management, VetCor empowers veterinarians to focus on delivering exceptional care while optimizing clinic operations and enhancing patient outcomes.

