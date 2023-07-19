Alpha Motor Corporation Previews Wolf Truck Test Drive

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha), a leading innovator in electric vehicle technology, is pleased to announce an exclusive preview video of the highly anticipated Wolf electric truck driving prototype (https://youtu.be/9zqitgMBOaI, https://youtu.be/FAHmrSawUW4). The world premiere is scheduled to take place on July 31, 2023, offering viewers a unique opportunity to experience the revolutionary Wolf electric truck.

As the global automotive landscape continues to shift towards sustainable solutions, Alpha Motor Corporation has remained at the forefront of the EV revolution. The forthcoming Wolf electric truck is a testament to the company's commitment to producing eco-conscious vehicles without compromising on style, performance, or practicality.

"We are thrilled to share this exclusive preview of the Wolf in its driving form, as it represents a paradigm shift in electric trucks, embodying our goal to mass produce environmentally friendly vehicles that are fun-to-drive," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

The Wolf electric truck features a rugged and modern design that combines practicality with timeless appeal. It boasts an array of state-of-the-art features, including a high-capacity battery system, advanced regenerative braking, and an innovative infotainment system that elevates the driving experience.

Alpha Motor Corporation has garnered widespread attention and acclaim for its commitment to sustainability, innovative technology, and dedication to revolutionizing the automotive industry. The company's forward-thinking approach has positioned it as a driving force in the EV market, attracting interest from both environmentally conscious consumers and automotive enthusiasts alike.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

