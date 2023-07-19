Beckman Coulter Connects Scopio Labs Digital Cell Morphology with Hematology Workcell Extending Automated Workflow

Connecting the DxH 900 Workcell and DxH Slidemaker Stainer II with the Scopio X100HT High-throughput Digital Cell Morphology Platform Improves Lab Efficiency by Automating Hematology Workflow

By Adding Scopio Labs' Full-Field Slide Imaging and Artificial Intelligence Decision Support for Peripheral Blood Smear Analysis, Beckman Coulter Advances the Future of Complete Blood Count Tests

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, today announced it will debut its hematology analyzer and slidemaker stainer connected to Scopio Labs' digital morphology platform for end-to-end digitization with artificial intelligence-assisted peripheral blood smear analysis at the 2023 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo. The solution features the Beckman Coulter DxH 900 Workcell and DxH Slidemaker Stainer II connected with the Scopio X100HT digital morphology platform capable of continuous loading, scanning and analysis.

The Beckman Coulter DxH 900 Workcell and DxH Slidemaker Stainer II connected with the Scopio X100HT digital morphology platform capable of continuous loading, scanning and analysis. (PRNewswire)

"With the increasing attention of hematological disorders and malignancies, the accuracy and timeliness of peripheral blood smears results are critically important for timely diagnosis and effective treatment initiation," said Dan Xu, Vice President/GM, Hematology and Urinalysis Business Units for Beckman Coulter. "The peripheral blood smear (PBS) review is a powerful diagnostic tool that provides clinicians with information about a variety of disorders such as blood-related cancers, anemia, infections, and many other life-threatening medical conditions. Often, performing PBS analysis forces medical technicians to compromise on either field of view or resolution and requires physically transferring PBS slides to a microscope for manual review. Our new capability to automatically transfer PBS slides from Beckman Coulter's DxH Slidemaker Stainer II to the Scopio X100HT platform removes the need for a technician to manually transfer the slides, resulting in lab efficiency for medical technicians, while Scopio's Full-Field technology removes the need to revert to the microscope for manual review."

"Connecting the Scopio X100HT with the DxH 900 Workcell is a tremendous step forward in advancing our global partnership with Beckman Coulter, which we initiated one year ago," said Itai Hayut, CEO and Co-Founder of Scopio Labs. "A fully integrated hematology workflow from the complete blood count (CBC) test to slide staining (SMS) to peripheral blood smears (PBS) will empower qualified experts in detecting blood-related medical conditions."

In manual microscopy, users must choose between a large field of view or high resolution. Scopio solves that trade-off, capturing large scan areas at 100X magnification, and virtually eliminates the need for additional manual microscopic examination. With this newly connected capability, the X100HT is able to process up to 30 samples an hour, meeting the high-throughput requirements of large hospitals and labs, and fully supports remote review capabilities.

In 2022, Scopio Labs received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of its X100HT device with its PBS Application coupling high-throughput capabilities with high-resolution scanning for hematological analysis. Catering to large medical facilities and labs across the world, the X100HT complements the previously-cleared X100 instrument designed with a 3-slide tray and a throughput of up to 15 slides an hour for a 200 WBC Diff, making it an optimal solution for small to medium size laboratories.

Follow and connect with Beckman Coulter Diagnostics via LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Scopio

Scopio Labs' suite of digital imaging and analysis platforms supports laboratory experts with timely detection of blood-related medical conditions, expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments. Scopio solves the age-old trade-off between resolution and field of view, enabling unprecedented scale and depth in cell morphology. High-resolution imaging and embedded AI combine for more efficient workflow, contributing to better diagnostics across the continuum of care. Scopio Labs' Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear™ Application is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and Scopio X100HT high-resolution imaging devices. The Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ Application is CE-marked for use with both devices. To learn more, visit https://scopiolabs.com/.

About Beckman Coulter, Inc.

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We do this by accelerating care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. An operating company of Danaher Corporation since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global team members.

©2023 Beckman Coulter. All rights reserved. Beckman Coulter, the stylized logo, and the Beckman Coulter product and service marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. in the United States and other countries. 2023-11947

Beckman Coulter logo. (PRNewsfoto/Beckman Coulter) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beckman Coulter, Inc.