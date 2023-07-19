Shop Local
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago

Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Net income of $133 million, or $0.64 per common share
  • Operating net income of $169 million, or $0.81 per common share1
  • Consolidated asset balances of $54 billion at quarter end
  • Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $41 billion at quarter end
  • Estimated CET1 and total capital ratios of 9.1% and 11.1% at quarter end

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Earnings per diluted common share


Operating earnings per diluted common share 1


Book value per common share


Tangible book value per common share 1

CEO Commentary

"Our teams continued to drive success during the second quarter, which was characterized by further integration progress and relationship-focused business activity," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "We successfully completed planned branch consolidations during the quarter, and though merger-related expenses continued to impact our reported results, we remain on track to achieve our guided cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter, with additional opportunities already identified. We are not immune to quantitative actions affecting industry deposit balances and contributing to the modest remix of our deposit base. However, our talented associates, service-driven operating model, and expansion in newer markets provide us with the opportunities and resources to retain our favorable placement within the industry."

Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q23)





Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•   Net interest income increased by $109 million or 29% on a linked-quarter basis due to the full quarter run rate as a combined organization, which offset the impact of higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.


•   Net interest margin was 3.93%, down 15 basis points from the prior quarter. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, net interest margin was 3.32%, down 41 basis points from the prior quarter due primarily to higher funding costs.





Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

•   Non-interest income decreased by $15 million due primarily to a $24 million linked-quarter unfavorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.


•   Non-interest expense decreased by $14 million as lower merger-related expenses and the realization of cost savings offset the full quarter run rate of the combined organization.





Credit
Quality

•   Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio.


•   Provision expense of $16 million reflects stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio, changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models, and portfolio mix changes.


•   Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15%.





Capital

•   Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.1% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.1%.


•   Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on May 15, 2023, which was paid June 15, 2023.





Notable
items

•   Sold $373 million in non-relationship loans and reclassified an additional $118 million to loans held for sale.


•   Entered into an agreement to sell approximately one-third of the MSR portfolio, which relates to the non-relationship component of the serviced loan portfolio.


•   $30 million in merger-related expenses.


2Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA







PERFORMANCE METRICS

2Q23


1Q23


2Q22

Return on average assets

1.00 %


(0.14) %


1.04 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

16.63 %


(2.09) %


12.23 %

Operating return on average assets1

1.27 %


0.74 %


1.06 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

21.13 %


10.64 %


12.49 %

Net interest margin

3.93 %


4.08 %


3.41 %

Adjusted net interest margin1

3.32 %


3.73 %


3.40 %

Efficiency ratio

62.60 %


79.71 %


59.12 %







INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

2Q23


1Q23


2Q22

Net interest income

$483,975


$374,698


$248,170

Provision for credit losses

$16,014


$105,539


$18,692

Non-interest income

$39,678


$54,735


$55,235

Non-interest expense

$328,559


$342,818


$179,574

Pre-provision net revenue 1

$195,094


$86,615


$123,831

Operating pre-provision net revenue1

$243,114


$195,730


$125,994

Earnings per common share - diluted 2

$0.64


($0.09)


$0.61

Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2

$0.81


$0.46


$0.62

Dividends paid per share 2

$0.36


$0.35


$0.35







BALANCE SHEET

2Q23


1Q23


2Q22

Total assets

       $53.6B


       $54.0B


       $30.1B

Loans and leases

       $37.0B


       $37.1B


       $24.4B

Total deposits

       $40.8B


       $41.6B


       $26.1B

Book value per common share 2

$23.16


$23.44


$19.47

Tangible book value per share[1][2]

$15.02


$15.12


$19.42

Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2

$17.03


$16.56


$21.80

Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we", or "our") completed the planned consolidation of 47 branches during the latter half of the second quarter. We remain on track to realize the previously communicated $135 million in annualized cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first and second quarters of 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $484 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $109 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $74 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization compared to $32 million in the first quarter, reflects the benefit of a full quarter run rate as a combined organization, partially offset by higher funding costs related to deposit and liability mix shift and rising interest rates.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.93% for the second quarter of 2023, down 15 basis points from 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and amortization, the net interest margin was 3.32% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.73% for the first quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 32 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.64% for the second quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.83% for both the month of June and at June 30, 2023. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $40 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $15 million from the prior quarter. A $24 million unfavorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity offset the benefit of the full quarter run rate as a combined organization. A net fair value loss of $16 million in the second quarter compares to a net fair value gain of $8 million in the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. The planned sale of approximately one-third of our MSR and the associated accounting treatment was the primary driver of the ineffectiveness of our MSR hedging activity during the second quarter. The transaction, which we expect to close at the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter, relates to a non-relationship component of our serviced loan portfolio, and the transaction is expected to be accretive to capital given the impact to risk-weighted assets from the reduction in our MSR balance.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $329 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $14 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease reflects an $86 million decline in merger-related expenses, which were $30 million in the second quarter, and the realization of cost savings, with the impact partially offset by the full quarter run rate of the combined organization. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $53.6 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $228 million relative to March 31, 2023. We continued to maintain a higher on-balance sheet level of liquidity during the second quarter. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $18.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, representing 34% of total assets, 44% of total deposits, and 134% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.

Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $251 million relative to March 31, 2023, as paydowns and a decline in the fair value of the portfolio were only partially offset by accretion of the discount on historical Columbia securities. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio.

Gross loans and leases were $37.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, essentially unchanged from March 31, 2023, as net organic growth during the quarter was offset by the sale of $373 million in loans and the corresponding reclassification of $118 million in balances to  loans held for sale. "We elected to sell approximately $500 million in loans that were transactional in nature during the quarter," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Umpqua Bank. "Our teams remain focused on generating balanced growth through existing and new customer relationships, which contributed to 5% annualized growth in the second quarter when loan sales and transfers are excluded." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $40.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $751 million relative to March 31, 2023. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening, the impact of inflation on customer spending, and commercial customers' deployment of cash, which includes tax payments," stated Mr. Merrywell. "Declining balances do not reflect customer attrition, and to date we have not experienced any adverse impact from the planned branch consolidations completed during the quarter given our teams' dedication to limiting any potential disruption to customers from the activity." Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $424 million, or 1.15% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $16 million for the second quarter of 2023 and is reflective of stabilizing credit trends in the FinPac portfolio; changes between the February 2023 and May 2023 economic forecasts; and portfolio mix changes, which include the reserve release associated with loan sales completed during the quarter. Please refer to the Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.23% for the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio, which experienced an anticipated increase in charge-offs. Bank charge-off activity remained low at 0.03% of average bank loans. As of June 30, 2023, non-performing assets were $80 million, or 0.15% of total assets, compared to $76 million, or 0.14% as of March 31, 2023.

Capital
As of June 30, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share decreased to $23.16, compared to $23.44 at March 31, 2023. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(419) million at June 30, 2023, compared to $(300) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $403 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $295 million at March 31, 2023.  Tangible book value per common share3 decreased to $15.02, compared to $15.12 at March 31, 2023.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.1% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.1% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 10.9% and 8.9%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "Our regulatory capital ratios expanded as anticipated during the second quarter, due in part to the realization of loan and investment securities discount accretion," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. "We expect meaningful capital build over time to enhance future deployment opportunities." The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on July 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd0fac4229134dff9718a687c2bb37fc
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9uf3dn2p
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the UHC merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the UHC merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the UHC merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of  Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

2 Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

TABLE INDEX


Page

Consolidated Statements of Operations

8

Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

Financial Highlights

11

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

12

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

14

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

15

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

16

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

18

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

20

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

22

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$      552,679


$      413,525


$      322,350


$      278,830


$      234,674


34 %


136 %

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

79,036


39,729


18,108


18,175


17,256


99 %


358 %

Exempt from federal income tax

6,817


3,397


1,288


1,322


1,369


101 %


398 %

Dividends

2,581


719


182


86


84


259 %


nm

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

34,616


18,581


10,319


5,115


2,919


86 %


nm

Total interest income

675,729


475,951


352,247


303,528


256,302


42 %


164 %

Interest expense:














Deposits

100,408


63,613


31,174


9,090


4,015


58 %


nm

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

1,071


406


323


545


66


164 %


nm

Borrowings

81,004


28,764


8,023


798


50


182 %


nm

Junior and other subordinated debentures

9,271


8,470


7,248


5,491


4,001


9 %


132 %

Total interest expense

191,754


101,253


46,768


15,924


8,132


89 %


nm

Net interest income

483,975


374,698


305,479


287,604


248,170


29 %


95 %

Provision for credit losses

16,014


105,539


32,948


27,572


18,692


(85) %


(14) %

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

16,454


14,312


12,139


12,632


12,011


15 %


37 %

Card-based fees

13,435


11,561


9,017


9,115


10,530


16 %


28 %

Financial services and trust revenue

4,512


1,297


25


27


27


248 %


nm

Residential mortgage banking (loss) revenue, net

(2,342)


7,816


(1,812)


17,341


30,544


(130) %


(108) %

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(697)


2,416


284


(2,647)


(2,075)


(129) %


(66) %

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

442


940


1,531


1,525


1,303


(53) %


(66) %

BOLI income

4,063


2,790


2,033


2,023


2,110


46 %


93 %

Other income (loss)

3,811


13,603


11,662


(10,571)


785


(72) %


385 %

Total non-interest income

39,678


54,735


34,879


29,445


55,235


(28) %


(28) %

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

163,398


136,092


107,982


109,164


110,942


20 %


47 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

50,550


41,700


34,021


35,042


34,559


21 %


46 %

Intangible amortization

35,553


12,660


1,019


1,025


1,026


181 %


nm

FDIC assessments

11,579


6,113


3,487


3,007


2,954


89 %


292 %

Merger related expenses

29,649


115,898


11,637


769


2,672


(74) %


nm

Other expenses

37,830


30,355


36,836


28,957


27,421


25 %


38 %

Total non-interest expense

328,559


342,818


194,982


177,964


179,574


(4) %


83 %

Income (loss) before provision (benefit)  for income taxes

179,080


(18,924)


112,428


111,513


105,139


nm


70 %

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

45,703


(4,886)


29,464


27,473


26,548


nm


72 %

Net income (loss)

$      133,377


$      (14,038)


$        82,964


$        84,040


$        78,591


nm


70 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

207,977


156,383


129,321


129,319


129,306


33 %


61 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

208,545


156,383


129,801


129,733


129,673


33 %


61 %

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic (1)

$           0.64


$          (0.09)


$           0.64


$           0.65


$           0.61


nm


5 %

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted (1)

$           0.64


$          (0.09)


$           0.64


$           0.65


$           0.61


nm


5 %















nm = not meaningful
















(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Year over Year

Interest income:







Loans and leases


$             966,204


$             449,078


115 %

Interest and dividends on investments:







Taxable


118,765


35,981


230 %

Exempt from federal income tax


10,214


2,741


273 %

Dividends


3,300


170


nm

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits


53,197


4,272


nm

Total interest income


1,151,680


492,242


134 %

Interest expense:







Deposits


164,021


7,931


nm

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased


1,477


129


nm

Borrowings


109,768


99


nm

Junior and other subordinated debentures


17,741


7,150


148 %

Total interest expense


293,007


15,309


nm

Net interest income


858,673


476,933


80 %

Provision for credit losses


121,553


23,496


417 %

Non-interest income:







Service charges on deposits


30,766


23,594


30 %

Card-based fees


24,996


19,238


30 %

Brokerage revenue


5,809


38


nm

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net


5,474


91,330


(94) %

Gain on sale of debt securities, net



2


(100) %

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net


1,719


(4,736)


nm

Gain on loan and lease sales, net


1,382


3,640


(62) %

BOLI income


6,853


4,197


63 %

Other income (loss)


17,414


(2,099)


nm

Total non-interest income


94,413


135,204


(30) %

Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits


299,490


224,080


34 %

Occupancy and equipment, net


92,250


69,388


33 %

Intangible amortization


48,213


2,051


nm

FDIC assessments


17,692


7,470


137 %

Merger related expenses


145,547


4,950


nm

Other expenses


68,185


54,065


26 %

Total non-interest expense


671,377


362,004


85 %

Income before provision for income taxes


160,156


226,637


(29) %

Provision for income taxes


40,817


56,889


(28) %

Net income


$             119,339


$             169,748


(30) %








Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)


182,325


129,233


41 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)


182,860


129,685


41 %

Earnings per common share – basic (1)


$                  0.65


$                  1.31


(50) %

Earnings per common share – diluted (1)


$                  0.65


$                  1.31


(50) %








nm = not meaningful









(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$       538,653


$       555,919


$       327,313


$       321,447


$       315,348


(3) %


71 %

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

2,868,563


3,079,266


967,330


1,232,412


687,233


(7) %


317 %

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

76,361


76,532


72,959


72,277


75,347


0 %


1 %

Available for sale, at fair value

8,998,428


9,249,600


3,196,166


3,136,391


3,416,707


(3) %


163 %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,388


2,432


2,476


2,547


2,637


(2) %


(9) %

Loans held for sale

183,633


49,338


71,647


148,275


228,889


272 %


(20) %

Loans and leases

37,049,299


37,091,280


26,155,981


25,507,951


24,432,678


0 %


52 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(404,603)


(417,464)


(301,135)


(283,065)


(261,111)


(3) %


55 %

Net loans and leases

36,644,696


36,673,816


25,854,846


25,224,886


24,171,567


0 %


52 %

Restricted equity securities

258,524


246,525


47,144


40,993


10,867


5 %


nm

Premises and equipment, net

368,698


375,190


176,016


165,305


165,196


(2) %


123 %

Operating lease right-of-use assets

119,255


127,296


78,598


81,729


87,249


(6) %


37 %

Goodwill

1,029,234


1,030,142





0 %


nm

Other intangible assets, net

666,762


702,315


4,745


5,764


6,789


(5) %


nm

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

172,929


178,800


185,017


196,177


179,558


(3) %


(4) %

Bank owned life insurance

643,727


641,922


331,759


329,699


328,764


0 %


96 %

Deferred tax asset, net

362,880


351,229


132,823


128,120


70,134


3 %


417 %

Other assets

657,365


653,904


399,800


385,938


389,409


1 %


69 %

Total assets

$  53,592,096


$  53,994,226


$  31,848,639


$  31,471,960


$  30,135,694


(1) %


78 %

Liabilities:














 Deposits














Non-interest bearing

$  16,019,408


$  17,215,781


$  10,288,849


$  11,246,358


$  11,129,209


(7) %


44 %

Interest bearing

24,815,509


24,370,566


16,776,763


15,570,749


15,003,214


2 %


65 %

  Total deposits

40,834,917


41,586,347


27,065,612


26,817,107


26,132,423


(2) %


56 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

294,914


271,047


308,769


383,569


527,961


9 %


(44) %

Borrowings

6,250,000


5,950,000


906,175


756,214


6,252


5 %


nm

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

312,872


297,721


323,639


325,744


321,268


5 %


(3) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

108,009


108,066


87,813


87,870


87,927


0 %


23 %

Operating lease liabilities

132,099


140,648


91,694


95,512


101,352


(6) %


30 %

Other liabilities

831,097


755,674


585,111


588,430


440,235


10 %


89 %

Total liabilities

48,763,908


49,109,503


29,368,813


29,054,446


27,617,418


(1) %


77 %

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

5,792,792


5,788,553


3,450,493


3,448,007


3,445,531


0 %


68 %

Accumulated deficit

(545,842)


(603,696)


(543,803)


(580,933)


(619,108)


(10) %


(12) %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(418,762)


(300,134)


(426,864)


(449,560)


(308,147)


40 %


36 %

Total shareholders' equity

4,828,188


4,884,723


2,479,826


2,417,514


2,518,276


(1) %


92 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  53,592,096


$  53,994,226


$  31,848,639


$  31,471,960


$  30,135,694


(1) %


78 %















Common shares outstanding at period end (2)

208,514


208,429


129,321


129,320


129,318


0 %


61 %

Book value per common share (2)

$          23.16


$          23.44


$          19.18


$          18.69


$          19.47


(1) %


19 %

Tangible book value per common share (1),(2)

$          15.02


$          15.12


$          19.14


$          18.65


$          19.42


(1) %


(23) %

Tangible equity - common (1),(2)

$    3,132,192


$    3,152,266


$    2,475,081


$    2,411,750


$    2,511,487


(1) %


25 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

6.04 %


6.03 %


7.77 %


7.66 %


8.34 %


0.01


(2.30)

nm = not meaningful
















(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data: (5)















Dividends (5)


$         0.36


$         0.35


$         0.35


$         0.35


$         0.35


3 %


3 %

Book value (5)


$       23.16


$       23.44


$       19.18


$       18.69


$       19.47


(1) %


19 %

Tangible book value (1),(5)


$       15.02


$       15.12


$       19.14


$       18.65


$       19.42


(1) %


(23) %

Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5)


$       17.03


$       16.56


$       22.44


$       22.13


$       21.80


3 %


(22) %
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio


62.60 %


79.71 %


57.24 %


56.07 %


59.12 %


(17.11)


3.48

Return on average assets ("ROAA")


1.00 %


(0.14) %


1.04 %


1.09 %


1.04 %


1.14


(0.04)

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)


1.46 %


0.89 %


1.82 %


1.80 %


1.64 %


0.57


(0.18)

Return on average common equity


10.84 %


(1.70) %


13.50 %


12.99 %


12.20 %


12.54


(1.36)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


16.63 %


(2.09) %


13.53 %


13.02 %


12.23 %


18.72


4.40
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio (1)


54.85 %


53.46 %


52.01 %


51.72 %


58.27 %


1.39


(3.42)

Operating return on average assets (1)


1.27 %


0.74 %


1.24 %


1.33 %


1.06 %


0.53


0.21

Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)


1.82 %


2.01 %


2.10 %


2.12 %


1.66 %


(0.19)


0.16

Operating return on average common equity (1)


13.77 %


8.66 %


16.14 %


15.86 %


12.46 %


5.11


1.31

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


21.13 %


10.64 %


16.18 %


15.90 %


12.49 %


10.49


8.64
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


5.95 %


5.55 %


4.92 %


4.41 %


3.94 %


0.40


2.01

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.48 %


5.19 %


4.62 %


4.10 %


3.53 %


0.29


1.95

Cost of interest bearing deposits


1.64 %


1.32 %


0.77 %


0.23 %


0.11 %


0.32


1.53

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.45 %


1.82 %


1.05 %


0.39 %


0.20 %


0.63


2.25

Cost of total deposits


0.99 %


0.80 %


0.46 %


0.14 %


0.06 %


0.19


0.93

Cost of total funding (3)


1.61 %


1.16 %


0.65 %


0.23 %


0.12 %


0.45


1.49

Net interest margin (2)


3.93 %


4.08 %


4.01 %


3.88 %


3.41 %


(0.15)


0.52

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


5.47 %


4.33 %


3.62 %


3.04 %


5.71 %


1.14


(0.24)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


75.18 %


80.96 %


85.32 %


84.54 %


80.91 %


(5.78)


(5.73)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


90.98 %


93.01 %


95.85 %


93.55 %


89.23 %


(2.03)


1.75

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


40.05 %


39.55 %


40.30 %


42.29 %


42.00 %


0.50


(1.95)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


85.59 %


91.36 %


94.52 %


96.34 %


96.66 %


(5.77)


(11.07)
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.22 %


0.20 %


0.22 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.02


0.04

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.15 %


0.14 %


0.18 %


0.16 %


0.15 %


0.01


Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.15 %


1.18 %


1.21 %


1.16 %


1.12 %


(0.03)


0.03

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


11.1 %


10.9 %


13.7 %


13.2 %


13.5 %


0.20


(2.40)

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


9.1 %


8.9 %


11.0 %


10.7 %


11.0 %


0.20


(1.90)



(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

Estimated holding company ratios.

(5)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


% Change



Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data: (4)







Dividends (4)


$                      0.71


$                      0.70


1.43 %








Performance Ratios:







Efficiency ratio


70.30 %


59.07 %


11.23

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.52 %


1.12 %


(0.60)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)


1.22 %


1.66 %


(0.44)

Return on average common equity


5.80 %


12.92 %


(7.12)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


8.09 %


12.96 %


(4.87)








Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)







Operating efficiency ratio (1)


54.24 %


60.09 %


(5.85)

Operating return on average assets (1)


1.04 %


1.04 %


Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)


1.90 %


1.55 %


0.35

Operating return on average common equity (1)


11.72 %


12.01 %


(0.29)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


16.34 %


12.05 %


4.29








Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:







Yield on loans and leases


5.77 %


3.86 %


1.91

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.35 %


3.38 %


1.97

Cost of interest bearing deposits


1.50 %


0.10 %


1.40

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.19 %


0.19 %


2.00

Cost of total deposits


0.90 %


0.06 %


0.84

Cost of total funding (3)


1.42 %


0.11 %


1.31

Net interest margin (2)


3.99 %


3.28 %


0.71

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


4.99 %


7.31 %


(2.32)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


77.64 %


78.88 %


(1.24)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


91.87 %


87.00 %


4.87

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


39.69 %


41.68 %


(1.99)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


88.03 %


96.74 %


(8.71)



(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term, net

$    6,434,673


$    6,353,550


$    3,894,840


$    3,846,426


$    3,798,242


1 %


69 %

Owner occupied term, net

5,254,401


5,156,848


2,567,761


2,549,761


2,497,553


2 %


110 %

Multifamily, net

5,622,875


5,590,587


5,285,791


5,090,661


4,768,273


1 %


18 %

Construction & development, net

1,528,924


1,467,561


1,077,346


1,036,931


1,017,297


4 %


50 %

Residential development, net

388,641


440,667


200,838


205,935


194,909


(12) %


99 %

Commercial:














Term, net

5,449,787


5,906,774


3,029,547


3,003,424


2,904,861


(8) %


88 %

Lines of credit & other, net

2,268,790


2,184,762


960,054


914,507


920,604


4 %


146 %

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,740,037


1,746,267


1,706,172


1,669,817


1,576,144


0 %


10 %

Residential:














Mortgage, net

6,272,898


6,187,964


5,647,035


5,470,624


5,168,457


1 %


21 %

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,898,958


1,870,002


1,631,965


1,565,094


1,415,722


2 %


34 %

   Consumer & other, net

189,315


186,298


154,632


154,771


170,616


2 %


11 %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$  37,049,299


$  37,091,280


$  26,155,981


$  25,507,951


$  24,432,678


0 %


52 %















Loans and leases mix:














Commercial real estate:














   Non-owner occupied term, net

17 %


16 %


15 %


15 %


15 %





   Owner occupied term, net

14 %


14 %


10 %


10 %


10 %





   Multifamily, net

15 %


15 %


20 %


20 %


20 %





Construction & development, net

4 %


4 %


4 %


4 %


4 %





Residential development, net

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Commercial:














Term, net

15 %


16 %


12 %


12 %


12 %





Lines of credit & other, net

6 %


6 %


4 %


4 %


4 %





Leases & equipment finance, net

5 %


5 %


6 %


6 %


6 %





Residential:














Mortgage, net

17 %


17 %


21 %


21 %


21 %





Home equity loans & lines, net

5 %


5 %


6 %


6 %


6 %





   Consumer & other, net

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %





Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$  16,019,408


$  17,215,781


$  10,288,849


$  11,246,358


$  11,129,209


(7) %


44 %

Demand, interest bearing

6,300,082


5,900,462


4,080,469


3,903,746


3,723,650


7 %


69 %

Money market

10,115,908


10,681,422


7,721,011


7,601,506


7,284,641


(5) %


39 %

Savings

3,171,714


3,469,112


2,265,052


2,455,917


2,446,876


(9) %


30 %

Time

5,227,805


4,319,570


2,710,231


1,609,580


1,548,047


21 %


238 %

Total

$  40,834,917


$  41,586,347


$  27,065,612


$  26,817,107


$  26,132,423


(2) %


56 %















Total core deposits (1)

$  37,639,368


$  39,155,298


$  25,616,010


$  26,292,548


$  25,619,500


(4) %


47 %















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

39 %


41 %


38 %


42 %


43 %





Demand, interest bearing

15 %


14 %


15 %


15 %


14 %





Money market

25 %


26 %


29 %


28 %


28 %





Savings

8 %


9 %


8 %


9 %


9 %





Time

13 %


10 %


10 %


6 %


6 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %





















(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.


Columbia Banking System, Inc.


Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets


 (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over Year

Non-performing assets:














Loans and leases on non-accrual status:















Commercial real estate, net

$     10,994


$     15,612


$       5,011


$       5,403


$       5,514


(30) %


99 %


Commercial, net

39,316


42,301


25,691


18,652


12,645


(7) %


211 %


Residential, net






nm


nm


Consumer & other, net






nm


nm


Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

50,310


57,913


30,702


24,055


18,159


(13) %


177 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):















Commercial real estate, net

184


1


1


1


23


nm


nm


Commercial, net

7,720


151


7,909


5,143


3,311


nm


133 %


Residential, net (1)

21,370


17,423


19,894


21,411


22,340


23 %


(4) %


Consumer & other, net

399


140


134


152


196


185 %


104 %


Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

29,673


17,715


27,938


26,707


25,870


68 %


15 %

Total non-performing loans and leases

79,983


75,628


58,640


50,762


44,029


6 %


82 %

Other real estate owned

278


409


203



1,868


(32) %


(85) %

Total non-performing assets

$     80,261


$     76,037


$     58,843


$     50,762


$     45,897


6 %


75 %
















Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$     73,376


$     78,641


$     64,893


$     53,538


$     34,659


(7) %


112 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.20 %


0.21 %


0.25 %


0.21 %


0.14 %


(0.01)


0.06

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.22 %


0.20 %


0.22 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.02


0.04

Non-performing assets to total assets (1)

0.15 %


0.14 %


0.18 %


0.16 %


0.15 %


0.01


nm = not meaningful
















(1)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.6 million, $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.


Columbia Banking System, Inc.


Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses


(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)














Balance, beginning of period

$   417,464


$   301,135


$   283,065


$   261,111


$   248,564


39 %


68 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period


26,492





(100) %


nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

15,216


106,498


30,580


28,542


18,787


(86) %


(19) %

Charge-offs















Commercial real estate, net

(174)



(128)



(8)


nm


nm


Commercial, net

(32,036)


(19,248)


(14,721)


(9,459)


(9,035)


66 %


255 %


Residential, net

(4)


(248)


(53)


(4)



(98) %


nm


Consumer & other, net

(1,264)


(773)


(906)


(929)


(836)


64 %


51 %


Total charge-offs

(33,478)


(20,269)


(15,808)


(10,392)


(9,879)


65 %


239 %

Recoveries















Commercial real estate, net

209


58


163


123


73


260 %


186 %


Commercial, net

4,511


3,058


2,708


2,842


2,934


48 %


54 %


Residential, net

63


123


24


249


216


(49) %


(71) %


Consumer & other, net

618


369


403


590


416


67 %


49 %


Total recoveries

5,401


3,608


3,298


3,804


3,639


50 %


48 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries















Commercial real estate, net

35


58


35


123


65


(40) %


(46) %


Commercial, net

(27,525)


(16,190)


(12,013)


(6,617)


(6,101)


70 %


351 %


Residential, net

59


(125)


(29)


245


216


nm


(73) %


Consumer & other, net

(646)


(404)


(503)


(339)


(420)


60 %


54 %


Total net charge-offs

(28,077)


(16,661)


(12,510)


(6,588)


(6,240)


69 %


350 %

Balance, end of period

$   404,603


$   417,464


$   301,135


$   283,065


$   261,111


(3) %


55 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments














Balance, beginning of period

$     19,029


$     14,221


$     11,853


$     12,823


$     12,918


34 %


47 %

Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period


5,767





(100) %


nm

Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

798


(959)


2,368


(970)


(95)


nm


nm

Balance, end of period

19,827


19,029


14,221


11,853


12,823


4 %


55 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$   424,430


$   436,493


$   315,356


$   294,918


$   273,934


(3) %


55 %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.30 %


0.23 %


0.19 %


0.11 %


0.11 %


0.07


0.19

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

16.13 %


17.80 %


20.86 %


36.61 %


36.84 %


(1.67)


(20.71)

ACLLL to loans and leases

1.09 %


1.13 %


1.15 %


1.11 %


1.07 %


(0.04)


0.02

ACL to loans and leases

1.15 %


1.18 %


1.21 %


1.16 %


1.12 %


(0.03)


0.03

nm = not meaningful
















(1)

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)


Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)







Balance, beginning of period


$          301,135


$          248,412


21 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period


26,492



nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases  (1)


121,714


24,483


397 %

Charge-offs








Commercial real estate, net


(174)


(8)


nm


Commercial, net


(51,284)


(16,893)


204 %


Residential, net


(252)


(167)


51 %


Consumer & other, net


(2,037)


(1,721)


18 %


Total charge-offs


(53,747)


(18,789)


186 %

Recoveries








Commercial real estate, net


267


98


172 %


Commercial, net


7,569


5,479


38 %


Residential, net


186


389


(52) %


Consumer & other, net


987


1,039


(5) %


Total recoveries


9,009


7,005


29 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries








Commercial real estate, net


93


90


3 %


Commercial, net


(43,715)


(11,414)


283 %


Residential, net


(66)


222


(130) %


Consumer & other, net


(1,050)


(682)


54 %


Total net charge-offs


(44,738)


(11,784)


280 %

Balance, end of period


$          404,603


$          261,111


55 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments







Balance, beginning of period


$           14,221


$           12,767


11 %

Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period


5,767



nm

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(161)


56


(388) %

Balance, end of period


19,827


12,823


55 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)


$          424,430


$          273,934


55 %








Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)


0.27 %


0.10 %


0.17

Recoveries to gross charge-offs


16.76 %


37.28 %


(20.52)

nm = not meaningful









(1)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

Average Balance


Interest
Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates


Average Balance


Interest
Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates


Average Balance


Interest
Income or Expense


Average Yields or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$        46,794


$       682


5.83 %


$        54,008


$       799


5.92 %


$      264,320


$     2,742


4.15 %

Loans and leases (1)

37,169,315


551,997


5.95 %


29,998,630


412,726


5.55 %


23,550,796


231,932


3.94 %

Taxable securities

8,656,147


81,617


3.77 %


4,960,966


40,448


3.26 %


3,410,091


17,340


2.03 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

865,278


8,010


3.70 %


437,020


4,068


3.72 %


220,327


1,721


3.13 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,704,984


34,616


5.13 %


1,605,081


18,581


4.69 %


1,663,454


2,919


0.70 %

Total interest-earning assets

49,442,518


$ 676,922


5.48 %


37,055,705


$ 476,622


5.19 %


29,108,988


$ 256,654


3.53 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,718,705






623,042






7,379





Other assets

2,379,351






1,747,228






1,240,536





Total assets

$  53,540,574






$  39,425,975






$  30,356,903





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$   6,131,117


$   17,277


1.15 %


$   4,759,251


$     9,815


0.84 %


$   3,896,553


$       610


0.06 %

Money market deposits

10,362,495


41,703


1.60 %


8,845,784


32,238


1.48 %


7,366,987


1,717


0.09 %

Savings deposits

3,297,138


877


0.11 %


2,686,388


556


0.08 %


2,426,124


199


0.03 %

Time deposits

4,703,967


40,551


3.46 %


3,205,128


21,004


2.66 %


1,618,394


1,489


0.37 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

24,494,717


100,408


1.64 %


19,496,551


63,613


1.32 %


15,308,058


4,015


0.11 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

284,347


1,071


1.51 %


281,032


406


0.59 %


512,641


66


0.05 %

Borrowings

6,187,363


81,004


5.25 %


2,352,715


28,764


4.96 %


6,273


50


3.21 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

405,989


9,271


9.16 %


417,966


8,470


8.22 %


393,964


4,001


4.07 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,372,416


$ 191,754


2.45 %


22,548,264


$ 101,253


1.82 %


16,220,936


$     8,132


0.20 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

16,361,541






12,755,080






11,086,376





Other liabilities

871,378






772,870






464,755





Total liabilities

48,605,335






36,076,214






27,772,067





Common equity

4,935,239






3,349,761






2,584,836





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  53,540,574






$  39,425,975






$  30,356,903





NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 485,168






$ 375,369






$ 248,522



NET INTEREST SPREAD





3.03 %






3.37 %






3.33 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO
EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.93 %






4.08 %






3.41 %



(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:












Loans held for sale

$           50,381


$         1,481


5.88 %


$         275,253


$         5,004


3.64 %

Loans and leases (1)

33,603,781


964,723


5.77 %


23,061,173


444,074


3.86 %

Taxable securities

6,818,764


122,065


3.58 %


3,533,930


36,151


2.05 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

652,332


12,078


3.70 %


227,218


3,447


3.03 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,158,071


53,197


4.97 %


2,138,352


4,272


0.40 %

Total interest-earning assets

43,283,329


$   1,153,544


5.35 %


29,235,926


$     492,948


3.38 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,173,900






7,890





Other assets

2,065,036






1,232,496





Total assets

$     46,522,265






$     30,476,312





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:












Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      5,448,974


$       27,092


1.00 %


$      3,854,596


$         1,108


0.06 %

Money market deposits

9,657,738


73,941


1.54 %


7,503,142


3,125


0.08 %

Savings deposits

2,993,450


1,433


0.10 %


2,416,096


404


0.03 %

Time deposits

3,958,688


61,555


3.14 %


1,685,763


3,294


0.39 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

22,058,850


164,021


1.50 %


15,459,597


7,931


0.10 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

282,699


1,477


1.05 %


499,664


129


0.05 %

Borrowings

4,280,632


109,768


5.17 %


6,293


99


3.18 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

411,944


17,741


8.68 %


387,510


7,150


3.72 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

27,034,125


$     293,007


2.19 %


16,353,064


$       15,309


0.19 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

14,518,864






11,046,925





Other liabilities

822,396






426,917





Total liabilities

42,375,385






27,826,906





Common equity

4,146,880






2,649,406





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     46,522,265






$     30,476,312





NET INTEREST INCOME



$     860,537






$     477,639



NET INTEREST SPREAD





3.16 %






3.19 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO
EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.99 %






3.28 %















(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $706,000 for the same period in 2022. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:














Origination and sale

$       3,166


$       3,587


$       4,252


$     10,515


$     15,101


(12) %


(79) %

Servicing

9,167


9,397


9,184


9,529


9,505


(2) %


(4) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,797)


(4,881)


(4,986)


(4,978)


(4,961)


(2) %


(3) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,242)


(2,937)


(9,914)


16,403


10,899


(24) %


(121) %

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(7,636)


2,650


(348)


(14,128)



(388) %


nm

Total

$      (2,342)


$       7,816


$      (1,812)


$     17,341


$     30,544


(130) %


(108) %















Closed loan volume for-sale

$    119,476


$    131,726


$    216,833


$    396,979


$    576,532


(9) %


(79) %

Gain on sale margin

2.65 %


2.72 %


1.96 %


2.65 %


2.62 %


(0.07)


0.03















Residential mortgage servicing rights:














Balance, beginning of period

$    178,800


$    185,017


$    196,177


$    179,558


$    165,807


(3) %


8 %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

1,168


1,601


3,740


5,194


7,813


(27) %


(85) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,797)


(4,881)


(4,986)


(4,978)


(4,961)


(2) %


(3) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,242)


(2,937)


(9,914)


16,403


10,899


(24) %


(121) %

Balance, end of period

$    172,929


$    178,800


$    185,017


$    196,177


$    179,558


(3) %


(4) %















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$  12,723,932


$  12,914,046


$  13,020,189


$  12,997,911


$  12,932,747


(1) %


(2) %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.36 %


1.38 %


1.42 %


1.51 %


1.39 %


(0.02)


(0.03)

nm = not meaningful














Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Year
over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:






Origination and sale

$            6,753


$          31,945


(79) %

Servicing

18,564


18,645


0 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9,678)


(10,308)


(6) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(5,179)


51,048


(110) %

MSR hedge loss

(4,986)



nm

Total

$            5,474


$          91,330


(94) %







Closed loan volume for-sale

$        251,202


$      1,225,654


(80) %

Gain on sale margin

2.69 %


2.61 %


0.08







Residential mortgage servicing rights:






Balance, beginning of period

$        185,017


$        123,615


50 %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

2,769


15,203


(82) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(9,678)


(10,308)


(6) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(5,179)


51,048


(110) %

Balance, end of period

$        172,929


$        179,558


(4) %

nm = not meaningful






Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$  4,828,188


$  4,884,723


$  2,479,826


$  2,417,514


$  2,518,276


(1) %


92 %

Less: Goodwill



1,029,234


1,030,142





— %


nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net



666,762


702,315


4,745


5,764


6,789


(5) %


nm

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$  3,132,192


$  3,152,266


$  2,475,081


$  2,411,750


$  2,511,487


(1) %


25 %

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI)



$   (418,762)


(300,134)


(426,864)


(449,560)


(308,147)


40 %


36 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI

c


$  3,550,954


$  3,452,400


$  2,901,945


$  2,861,310


$  2,819,634


3 %


26 %

















Total assets

d


$   53,592,096


$   53,994,226


$   31,848,639


$   31,471,960


$   30,135,694


(1) %


78 %

Less: Goodwill



1,029,234


1,030,142





0 %


nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net



666,762


702,315


4,745


5,764


6,789


(5) %


nm

Tangible assets

e


$   51,896,100


$   52,261,769


$   31,843,894


$   31,466,196


$   30,128,905


(1) %


72 %

Common shares outstanding at period end (1)

f


208,514


208,429


129,321


129,320


129,318


0 %


61 %

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / d


9.01 %


9.05 %


7.79 %


7.68 %


8.36 %


(0.04)


0.65

Tangible common equity ratio

b / e


6.04 %


6.03 %


7.77 %


7.66 %


8.34 %


0.01


(2.30)

Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI

c / e


6.84 %


6.61 %


9.11 %


9.09 %


9.36 %


0.23


(2.52)

Book value per common share (1)

a / f


$           23.16


$           23.44


$           19.18


$           18.69


$           19.47


(1) %


19 %

Tangible book value per common share (1)

b / f


$           15.02


$           15.12


$           19.14


$           18.65


$           19.42


(1) %


(23) %

Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1)

c / f


$           17.03


$           16.56


$           22.44


$           22.13


$           21.80


3 %


(22) %

nm = not meaningful


















(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq. Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















(Loss) gain on equity securities, net



$              (697)


$             2,416


$                284


$          (2,647)


$          (2,075)


(129) %


(66) %

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



1,288


(3,543)


(2,329)


4,194


7,337


nm


(82) %

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(6,965)


9,488


4,192


(26,397)


(15,210)


(173) %


(54) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(2,242)


(2,937)


(9,914)


16,403


10,899


(24) %


(121) %

MSR hedge (loss) gain



(7,636)


2,650


(348)


(14,128)



(388) %


nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$        (16,252)


$             8,074


$          (8,115)


$        (22,575)


$                951


(301) %


nm

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger related expenses



$          29,649


$        115,898


$          11,637


$                769


$             2,672


(74) %


nm

Exit and disposal costs



2,119


1,291


1,966


1,364


442


64 %


379 %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$          31,768


$        117,189


$          13,603


$             2,133


$             3,114


(73) %


nm

















Net interest income (1)

c


$        485,168


$        375,369


$        305,762


$        287,933


$        248,522


29 %


95 %

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$          39,678


$          54,735


$          34,879


$          29,445


$          55,235


(28) %


(28) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


16,252


(8,074)


8,115


22,575


(951)


nm


nm

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$          55,930


$          46,661


$          42,994


$          52,020


$          54,284


20 %


3 %

















Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d


$        524,846


$        430,104


$        340,641


$        317,378


$        303,757


22 %


73 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)  (1)

g=c+e


$        541,098


$        422,030


$        348,756


$        339,953


$        302,806


28 %


79 %

















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$        328,559


$        342,818


$        194,982


$        177,964


$        179,574


(4) %


83 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(31,768)


(117,189)


(13,603)


(2,133)


(3,114)


(73) %


nm

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$        296,791


$        225,629


$        181,379


$        175,831


$        176,460


32 %


68 %

















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

j


$        133,377


$        (14,038)


$          82,964


$          84,040


$          78,591


nm


70 %

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



45,703


(4,886)


29,464


27,473


26,548


nm


72 %

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



179,080


(18,924)


112,428


111,513


105,139


nm


70 %

Provision for credit losses



16,014


105,539


32,948


27,572


18,692


(85) %


(14) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


195,094


86,615


145,376


139,085


123,831


125 %


58 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


16,252


(8,074)


8,115


22,575


(951)


nm


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


31,768


117,189


13,603


2,133


3,114


(73) %


nm

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$        243,114


$        195,730


$        167,094


$        163,793


$        125,994


24 %


93 %

















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

j


$        133,377


$        (14,038)


$          82,964


$          84,040


$          78,591


nm


70 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


16,252


(8,074)


8,115


22,575


(951)


nm


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


31,768


117,189


13,603


2,133


3,114


(73) %


nm

Tax effect of adjustments



(11,981)


(23,565)


(5,459)


(6,116)


(480)


(49) %


nm

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$        169,416


$          71,512


$          99,223


$        102,632


$          80,274


137 %


111 %

nm = not meaningful

































(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq. Quarter


Year
over Year

Average assets

n


$   53,540,574


$   39,425,975


$   31,637,490


$   30,668,177


$   30,356,903


36 %


76 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,718,705


623,042


5,298


6,343


7,379


176 %


nm

Average tangible assets

o


$   51,821,869


$   38,802,933


$   31,632,192


$   30,661,834


$   30,349,524


34 %


71 %

















Average common shareholders' equity

p


$                          4,935,239


$                          3,349,761


$                          2,438,639


$                          2,567,266


$                          2,584,836


47 %


91 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,718,705


623,042


5,298


6,343


7,379


176 %


nm

Average tangible common equity

q


$                          3,216,534


$                          2,726,719


$                          2,433,341


$                          2,560,923


$                          2,577,457


18 %


25 %

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding  (1)

r


207,977


156,383


129,321


129,319


129,306


33 %


61 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  (1)

s


208,545


156,383


129,801


129,733


129,673


33 %


61 %

















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Earnings-per-share - basic (1)

j / r


$            0.64


$         (0.09)


$            0.64


$            0.65


$            0.61


(811) %


5 %

Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

j / s


$            0.64


$         (0.09)


$            0.64


$            0.65


$            0.61


(811) %


5 %

Efficiency ratio

h / f


62.60 %


79.71 %


57.24 %


56.07 %


59.12 %


(17.11)


3.48

Return on average assets

j / n


1.00 %


(0.14) %


1.04 %


1.09 %


1.04 %


1.14


(0.04)

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.03 %


(0.15) %


1.04 %


1.09 %


1.04 %


1.18


(0.01)

PPNR return on average assets

k / n


1.46 %


0.89 %


1.82 %


1.80 %


1.64 %


0.57


(0.18)

Return on average common equity

j / p


10.84 %


(1.70) %


13.50 %


12.99 %


12.20 %


12.54


(1.36)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


16.63 %


(2.09) %


13.53 %


13.02 %


12.23 %


18.72


4.40

















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)

m / r


$            0.81


$            0.46


$            0.77


$            0.79


$            0.62


76 %


31 %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

m / s


$            0.81


$            0.46


$            0.76


$            0.79


$            0.62


76 %


31 %

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g


54.85 %


53.46 %


52.01 %


51.72 %


58.27 %


1.39


(3.42)

Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.27 %


0.74 %


1.24 %


1.33 %


1.06 %


0.53


0.21

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.31 %


0.75 %


1.24 %


1.33 %


1.06 %


0.56


0.25

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


1.82 %


2.01 %


2.10 %


2.12 %


1.66 %


(0.19)


0.16

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


13.77 %


8.66 %


16.14 %


15.86 %


12.46 %


5.11


1.31

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


21.13 %


10.64 %


16.18 %


15.90 %


12.49 %


10.49


8.64



(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments








Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$                                    —


$                                      2


(100) %

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



1,719


(4,736)


nm

(Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(2,255)


14,384


(116) %

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



2,523


(36,259)


nm

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(5,179)


51,048


nm

   MSR hedge loss



(4,986)



nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$                           (8,178)


$                           24,439


(133) %









Non-Interest Expense Adjustments








Merger related expenses



$                        145,547


$                             4,950


nm

Exit and disposal costs



3,410


3,475


(2) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$                        148,957


$                             8,425


nm









Net interest income (1)

c


$                        860,537


$                        477,639


80 %









Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$                           94,413


$                        135,204


(30) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


8,178


(24,439)


(133) %

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$                        102,591


$                        110,765


(7) %









Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d


$                        954,950


$                        612,843


56 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)  (1)

g=c+e


$                        963,128


$                        588,404


64 %









Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$                        671,377


$                        362,004


85 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(148,957)


(8,425)


nm

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$                        522,420


$                        353,579


48 %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$                        119,339


$                        169,748


(30) %

Provision for income taxes



40,817


56,889


(28) %

Income before provision for income taxes



160,156


226,637


(29) %

Provision for credit losses



121,553


23,496


417 %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


281,709


250,133


13 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


8,178


(24,439)


(133) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


148,957


8,425


nm

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$                        438,844


$                        234,119


87 %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$                        119,339


$                        169,748


(30) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


8,178


(24,439)


(133) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


148,957


8,425


nm

Tax effect of adjustments



(35,546)


4,096


nm

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$                        240,928


$                        157,830


53 %

nm = not meaningful















(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.


Average assets

n


$                  46,522,265


$                  30,476,312


53 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



$                    1,173,900


$                             7,890


nm

Average tangible assets

o


$                  45,348,365


$                  30,468,422


49 %









Average common shareholders' equity

p


$                    4,146,880


$                    2,649,406


57 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



$                    1,173,900


$                             7,890


nm

Average tangible common equity

q


$                    2,972,980


$                    2,641,516


13 %









Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

r


182,325


129,233


41 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

s


182,860


129,685


41 %









Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics








Earnings-per-share - basic (1)

j / r


$                                0.65


$                                1.31


(50) %

Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

j / s


$                                0.65


$                                1.31


(50) %

Efficiency ratio

h / f


70.30 %


59.07 %


11.23

Return on average assets

j / n


0.52 %


1.12 %


(0.60)

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


0.53 %


1.12 %


(0.59)

PPNR return on average assets

k/n


1.22 %


1.66 %


(0.44)

Return on average common equity

j / p


5.80 %


12.92 %


(7.12)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


8.09 %


12.96 %


(4.87)









Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics








Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)

m / r


$                                1.32


$                                1.22


8 %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

m / s


$                                1.32


$                                1.22


8 %

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g


54.24 %


60.09 %


(5.85)

Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.04 %


1.04 %


Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.07 %


1.04 %


0.03

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


1.90 %


1.55 %


0.35

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


11.72 %


12.01 %


(0.29)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


16.34 %


12.05 %


4.29



(1)

Periods prior to February 28, 2023, have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the UHC merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq. Quarter


Year
over Year

Loans and leases interest income

a


$     551,997


$     412,726


$     320,747


$     276,625


$        231,932


34 %


138 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b


30,548


11,832


387


789


1,069


158 %


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


7,100


3,806





87 %


nm

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c


$     514,349


$     397,088


$     320,360


$     275,836


$        230,863


30 %


123 %

















Taxable securities interest income

e


$        81,617


$        40,448


$        18,290


$        18,261


$          17,340


102 %


371 %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f


34,801


15,356





127 %


nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f


$        46,816


$        25,092


$        18,290


$        18,261


$          17,340


87 %


170 %

















Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h


$          8,010


$          4,068


$          1,571


$          1,651


$             1,721


97 %


365 %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i


2,274


901





152 %


nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i


$          5,736


$          3,167


$          1,571


$          1,651


$             1,721


81 %


233 %

















Interest income (1)

k


$     676,922


$     476,622


$     352,530


$     303,857


$        256,654


42 %


164 %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l=b+f+i


67,623


28,089


387


789


1,069


141 %


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c


7,100


3,806





87 %


nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c


$     602,199


$     444,727


$     352,143


$     303,068


$        255,585


35 %


136 %

















Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n


$     100,408


$        63,613


$        31,174


$          9,090


$             4,015


58 %


nm

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o


(280)


(93)





201 %


nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o


$     100,688


$        63,706


$        31,174


$          9,090


$             4,015


58 %


nm

















Interest expense

q


$     191,754


$     101,253


$        46,768


$        15,924


$             8,132


89 %


nm

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r


(337)


(150)


(57)


(57)


(57)


125 %


491 %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r


$     192,091


$     101,403


$        46,825


$        15,981


$             8,189


89 %


nm

















Net Interest Income (1)

t


$     485,168


$     375,369


$     305,762


$     287,933


$        248,522


29 %


95 %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u=l-r


67,286


27,939


330


732


1,012


141 %


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c


7,100


3,806





87 %


nm

Adjusted net interest income (1)

v=t-u-c


$     410,782


$     343,624


$     305,432


$     287,201


$        247,510


20 %


66 %

















Average loans and leases

aa


37,169,315


29,998,630


25,855,556


24,886,203


23,550,796


24 %


58 %

Average taxable securities

ab


8,656,147


4,960,966


3,042,044


3,271,185


3,410,091


74 %


154 %

Average non-taxable securities

ac


865,278


437,020


200,825


212,847


220,327


98 %


293 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad


49,442,518


37,055,705


30,305,129


29,437,103


29,108,988


33 %


70 %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae


24,494,717


19,496,551


16,103,984


15,350,390


15,308,058


26 %


60 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af


31,372,416


22,548,264


17,668,730


16,359,575


16,220,936


39 %


93 %



(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Seq. Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa


5.95 %


5.55 %


4.92 %


4.41 %


3.94 %


0.40


2.01

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa


0.33 %


0.16 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.02 %


0.17


0.31

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa


0.08 %


0.05 %


— %


— %


— %


0.03


0.08

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa


5.54 %


5.34 %


4.91 %


4.40 %


3.92 %


0.20


1.62

















Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab


3.77 %


3.26 %


2.40 %


2.23 %


2.03 %


0.51


1.74

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab


1.61 %


1.26 %


— %


— %


— %


0.35


1.61

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab


2.16 %


2.00 %


2.40 %


2.23 %


2.03 %


0.16


0.13

















Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac


3.70 %


3.72 %


3.13 %


3.10 %


3.13 %


(0.02)


0.57

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac


1.05 %


0.84 %


— %


— %


— %


0.21


1.05

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac


2.65 %


2.88 %


3.13 %


3.10 %


3.13 %


(0.23)


(0.48)

















Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad


5.48 %


5.19 %


4.62 %


4.10 %


3.53 %


0.29


1.95

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l / ad


0.55 %


0.31 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.24


0.54

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad


0.06 %


0.04 %


— %


— %


— %


0.02


0.06

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad


4.87 %


4.84 %


4.61 %


4.09 %


3.52 %


0.03


1.35

















Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae


1.64 %


1.32 %


0.77 %


0.23 %


0.11 %


0.32


1.53

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae


— %


— %


— %


— %


— %



Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae


1.64 %


1.32 %


0.77 %


0.23 %


0.11 %


0.32


1.53

















Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af


2.45 %


1.82 %


1.05 %


0.39 %


0.20 %


0.63


2.25

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af


— %


— %


— %


— %


— %



Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af


2.45 %


1.82 %


1.05 %


0.39 %


0.20 %


0.63


2.25

















Net interest margin (1)

t / ad


3.93 %


4.08 %


4.01 %


3.88 %


3.41 %


(0.15)


0.52

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u / ad


0.55 %


0.31 %


— %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.24


0.54

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad


0.06 %


0.04 %


— %


— %


— %


0.02


0.06

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad


3.32 %


3.73 %


4.01 %


3.87 %


3.40 %


(0.41)


(0.08)



(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended



($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Year
over Year

Loans and leases interest income

a


$                  964,723


$                  444,074


117 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b


42,380


2,501


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


10,906



nm

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c


$                  911,437


$                  441,573


106 %









Taxable securities interest income

e


$                  122,065


$                    36,151


238 %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f


50,157



nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f


$                    71,908


$                    36,151


99 %









Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h


$                    12,078


$                       3,447


250 %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i


3,175



nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i


$                       8,903


$                       3,447


158 %









Interest income (1)

k


$              1,153,544


$                  492,948


134 %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l=b+f+i


95,712


2,501


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c


10,906



nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c


$              1,046,926


$                  490,447


113 %









Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n


$                  164,021


$                       7,931


nm

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o


(373)



nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o


$                  164,394


$                       7,931


nm









Interest expense

q


$                  293,007


$                    15,309


nm

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r


(487)


(114)


327 %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r


$                  293,494


$                    15,423


nm









Net Interest Income (1)

t


$                  860,537


$                  477,639


80 %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u=l-r


95,225


2,387


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c


10,906



nm

Adjusted net interest income (1)

v=t-u-c


$                  754,406


$                  475,252


59 %









Average loans and leases

aa


33,603,781


23,061,173


46 %

Average taxable securities

ab


6,818,764


3,533,930


93 %

Average non-taxable securities

ac


652,332


227,218


187 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad


43,283,329


29,235,926


48 %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae


22,058,850


15,459,597


43 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af


27,034,125


16,353,064


65 %



(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended



($ in thousands)



Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2022


Year
over Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa


5.77 %


3.86 %


1.91

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa


0.25 %


0.02 %


0.23

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa


0.07 %


— %


0.07

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa


5.45 %


3.84 %


1.61









Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab


3.58 %


2.05 %


1.53

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab


1.48 %


— %


1.48

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab


2.10 %


2.05 %


0.05









Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac


3.70 %


3.03 %


0.67

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac


0.98 %


— %


0.98

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac


2.72 %


3.03 %


(0.31)









Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad


5.35 %


3.38 %


1.97

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l / ad


0.45 %


0.02 %


0.43

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad


0.05 %


— %


0.05

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad


4.85 %


3.36 %


1.49









Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae


1.50 %


0.10 %


1.40

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae


— %


— %


Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae


1.50 %


0.10 %


1.40









Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af


2.19 %


0.19 %


2.00

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af


— %


— %


Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af


2.19 %


0.19 %


2.00









Net interest margin (1)

t / ad


3.99 %


3.28 %


0.71

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u / ad


0.44 %


0.02 %


0.42

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad


0.05 %


— %


0.05

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad


3.50 %


3.26 %


0.24



(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2)

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3)

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

