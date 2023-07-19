MARRIOTT BONVOY PRESENTS LUXURY PROPERTIES THAT OFFER MEANINGFUL EXPERIENCES DESIRED BY THE MOST DISCERNING TRAVELER

From the picturesque setting of Fort St. Catherine in Bermuda to the pristine shores of Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, Marriott International properties across the Caribbean are reimagining high-touch hospitality.

PLANTATION, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the modern luxury traveler looking to experience some of the most iconic and compelling destinations in the Caribbean, Marriott International is delighted to offer a collection of one-of-a-kind transformative experiences, paired with luxury accommodations, flawless service, and exceptional amenities. Whether you are traveling with friends or family, these bespoke offerings promise an unforgettable Caribbean escape.

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort is home to the Five Forts Golf Club, a bespoke recreational amenity which welcomes guests to a premier golf experience for everyone from beginners to experts. The course is surrounded by five forts neighboring the property, including the largest and most celebrated in Bermuda, Fort St. Catherine, located just steps away from the property. No matter which part of the course guests are on, they will be surrounded by stunning ocean views promising a thrilling experience.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve honors Puerto Rico's history with hand-crafted, premium rum brand, Ron Del Barrilito Autobiografia the estate's 27-year proprietary rum. Guests can sip this exclusive private label rum neat or join a bespoke experience, designed to immerse them in a tasting journey, from dinner series to private rum pairings. The barrel is on display behind the bar at COA for all guests to note the collaborative process behind the partnership.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman's 20,000 square-foot spa offers a luxurious oasis with one of the finest treatment menus in the Caribbean. Spa treatments are developed and put into practice by ESPA experts with the use of ESPA and 111Skin products with the goal of providing guests with a holistic wellness experience. The spa provides luxurious full body and skincare treatments along with a variety of unique offerings including Celestial Black Diamond Non-Surgical Face Lift, The Original Harley Street Facial, and the opportunity to follow a Meaningful Wellness Journey.

The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte

Travelers can celebrate Taino cuisine by delving into the AGUAJÍ experience at The Ocean Club. Aguaji, pays homage to the rich Taino heritage, infusing it with a contemporary twist. With every delectable dish, Chef Tita showcases her mastery by sourcing only the finest locally grown ingredients, resulting in a culinary experience that tantalizes the senses and transport guests to the vibrant flavors of Dominican cuisine. Chef Tita, named the "World's Ambassador of Dominican Cuisine," will delight guests with a 5-course dinner that beautifully pairs fresh ingredients while supporting the Fisherman Association of the Tablon from Sosua.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

With a matchless culinary offering on the island, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas brings a gourmet experience that highlights the best of the local and Caribbean regional indulgences. The experience Archipelago Journey offers live cooking stations, beverage posts, and live entertainment featuring the most prominent cultural and epicure aspects of the USVI and the neighboring Caribbean Islands. Guests get a passport in which they get a stamp whenever they visit each destination's station making it even fun and challenging for the little ones and grown-ups equally. The experience is rounded up with a beach setting including picnic benches and sofa seating in a beachy tiki torches and string lights glow.

JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo

Crafted into an environment that exudes elegance at its finest, JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo offers a one-of-a-kind location at the very heart of Dominican Republic's vibrant capital. Encapsulating the true essence of Santo Domingo through premium accommodations, sophisticated local cuisine, and a distinctive glass flooring, rooftop terrace rising 101 feet above the bustling metropolis, the hotel inspires its guests to reconnect more deeply with themselves and the city.

Book by October 31, 2023, and save up to 30% on stays between November 22, 2023 - January 15, 2024, at participating hotels and resorts across the Caribbean & Latin America. To book use promotional code HOL when making an online reservation or call 1-800-MARRIOTT.

