Sara Lee® Bread and U.S. Hunger Celebrate Atlanta Families at Table of Love Event

Event brings local community together to honor local mothers and their unyielding commitment to daily acts of love

HORSHAM, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Sara Lee® Bread announced its renewed brand purpose to feed the soul of the American family with daily acts of love. To bring this purpose to life, the brand launched a multi-year partnership with U.S. Hunger pledging $1 million in funding and product to the hunger relief organization by 2025. As part of this pledge, Sara Lee Bread celebrated deserving Atlanta families at their Table of Love event at Piedmont Park on Sunday, July 16.

Sara Lee Bread invited dozens of Moms and their children who have previously benefited from U.S. Hunger's Full Cart® virtual food bank to gather around a communal table to break bread and discuss U.S. Hunger's life-changing efforts. Attendees leaned on each other and created new connections as they shared their struggles and triumphs facing food insecurity. Local community members and their children also joined the family-friendly event that featured lawn games, coloring stations and the opportunity to write 'love' notes of encouragement for future U.S. Hunger meal boxes.

"Too many families face adversity and food insecurity, and we are humbled to provide support alongside U.S. Hunger," said Jinder Bhogal, Senior Brand Manager at Sara Lee Bread. "Love has been baked into our brand for more than 74 years, and we aim to enable moms and families to focus more on moments of love and connection. Easing the burden of food insecurity is one way to help do that."

Following the Table of Love event, team members from Sara Lee Bread and Bimbo Bakeries USA joined together at their Atlanta-area Sales Center on July 18 to host a Hunger Project – U.S. Hunger's hands-on meal packaging events that empower volunteers to make a tangible difference in the fight against hunger. With music booming throughout the Sales Center, regional team members worked together to package more than 10,000 meals that will be delivered to a food bank in the Atlanta area to create a positive impact within the community.

In addition to the Table of Love event, Sara Lee Bread launched a new campaign – Give a Little Sara Lee Love – inclusive of digital advertising, social media, and community engagement to help achieve the brand's vision of a world where every American family is full of food and love.

U.S. Hunger specializes in addressing the root causes of hunger by uncovering deep human insights. Its mission also includes the 'Full Cart' program, which partners with donors, corporations, and communities to bring food and resources directly to the doorstep of those in need.

"Sara Lee Bread's generous partnership and support allows us to continue to address the underlying socioeconomic factors that cause food insecurity," said Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger. "We were overjoyed to see our Atlanta families and their local community come together to bring our mission to life at the Table of Love event and are excited to continue working together with Sara Lee Bread to make a meaningful impact on food insecurity."

Sara Lee Bread is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide. For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com

