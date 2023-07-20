Giant LED Spherical Screens Amaze the World, Unilumin Ignited Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MSG Sphere, the world's largest spherical entertainment venue, lit up its spectacular LED screens for the first time at its Fourth of July celebration in 2023. It is reported that Unilumin Group partly participated in the creation of the control system of MSG Sphere.

It is not the first time that Unilumin built spherical LED screens. In the Riyadh Season 2022, Unilumin independently created a spherical LED screen with 35-meter diameter, breaking the 2022 Guinness World Record. In this project, Unilumin has provided a complete integrated solution for the LED spherical screen, including project creative design, large-scale outdoor steel structure design, customized LED screen modules, spherical digital creative content, etc.,

The spherical screen is not only a stunning aesthetic artwork but also a functional scene that can host entertainments. The sphere exterior was illuminated every day and night with immersive digital contents, attracting tourists from all over the world. Furthermore, inside the spherical screens, it can be used as a venue for live music, sports, immersive experiences in cinema and performance, etc., which support thousands of jobs and deliver billions of pounds of economic benefit for Saudi Arabia. Now it has become the new commercial landmark for Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the spherical screens, Unilumin provided a total of more than 10,000 square meters of LED ceiling screens, outdoor high-definition, creative digital contents and software control systems for the Riyadh Season 2022 project. Furthermore, in the Riyadh Season 2021 project, Unilumin also supplied nearly 7,000 square meters of LED high-definition outdoor displays and creative contents.

According to Saudi Arabia's state news agency, relying on the immersive experiences created by LED Metasight technology, Riyadh Season has cumulatively attracted 30 million tourists from all over the world and created 335,000 jobs, which created unimaginable commercial and social value.

As the representative of Chinese enterprises, Unilumin will continuously contribute China's technology and wisdom to the world.

