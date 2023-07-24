AI-powered Generative Engineering Platform Motion G Secured Additional US$16 Million

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Motion G, Inc. has closed a new round of funding led by Episteme, Inc., securing an additional US$16 million. By leveraging advancements in machine learning, AIGC, data science and digital twin technologies, the firm aims to revolutionize the engineering process to significantly drive productivity.

Through its AI-powered generative engineering platform, Motion G delivers groundbreaking integrated solutions for industry applications including motion control and flexible transport, raising the bar for productivity by accelerating projects from concepts to reality with unparalleled speed and accuracy. The solutions have been applied rapidly in multiple industries.

In its pursuit of transforming traditional testing practices, Motion G is also creating an intelligent testing system which will enable engineers to seamlessly combine generative virtual trials with real-time field testing, dramatically increasing overall efficiency.

Through these exemplary innovations, Motion G is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and engineering a productivity revolution across industries.

View original content:

SOURCE Motion G, Inc.