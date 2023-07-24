Brew-tiful New Additions: Wendy's Brings Frosty Cream Cold Brew and New Flavor to Coffee Lineup

Brand serves up 99 cent in-app* coffee offer through August 6 to celebrate the iconic product launch

WHAT:

As summertime temperatures rise, Wendy's® is cooling fans down with the launch of its new Frosty® Cream Cold Brew lineup. Merging smooth, cold-brewed coffee with legendary Frosty creamer and the choice of rich vanilla, chocolate, or new caramel syrup – the Frosty Cream Cold Brew is swirled to perfection over ice.

"Wendy's new Frosty Cream Cold Brew packs cold brew flavor with the one-of-a-kind Frosty creamer our fans know and love," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!"

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew is available all day, every day starting today at Wendy's restaurants nationwide. Who said you can't enjoy Frosty time during breakfast, lunch, AND dinner?

WHY:

Because Frosty + Cold Brew = a match made in summertime sipping heaven.

"Wendy's craveable breakfast offerings are a morning staple for fans, and our new Frosty Cream Cold Brew takes the entire all-day menu up a notch to give our customers craveable coffee options they can't find anywhere else," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "The Frosty is one of our most recognizable menu items, so we're excited to bring our fans a unique take on this iconic treat that can be sipped on at any time of day."

HOW TO STAY COLD (BREWED) ALL SUMMER LONG:

Wendy's has got your back with this new everyday coffee offering. Fans can grab a delicious Vanilla, Chocolate, or Caramel Frosty Cream Cold Brew at your nearest Wendy's restaurant, online or via the Wendy's mobile app!

For those looking to save a buck (or two) on their brew, fans can grab any small hot or cold brew, including the Frosty Cream Cold Brew, for JUST 99 cents with an in-app offer through August 6 – no additional purchase necessary.* This offer refreshes daily, so sip, sip away.*

And for Eaters who enjoy getting coffee delivered to their door, from July 27 to August 2, enjoy a FREE Medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any order of $15+, for all customers, exclusively on Uber Eats, as part of its epic Summer Eatscation— their most indulgent deals of season.**

So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on a Frosty Cream Cold Brew with breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up - we promise it's not too good to be brew! It's time to coffee the Wendy's way.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy's App or website. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's App or website. Subject to cancellation or modification. See offers in Wendy's App or order.wendys.com for further details.

**Expires 8/2/2023 or while supplies last. Taxes and fees still apply. Order min. of $15 before taxes and fees is required. Must add free item to cart before completing your order. Exclusions may apply. Cannot be combined. Valid only at participating locations. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation. See Uber Eats app for availability.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada

