Chicken Salad Chick to open its latest restaurant in Avon, Aug. 2

AVON, Ind. , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, expands its presence in Indiana and introduces more of its famed made-from-scratch chicken salad with a new Avon restaurant. Located at 8782 E US Hwy 36 (Rockville Road), across from Costco, the restaurant will feature a dining room and a drive-thru for those looking for a quick dining option. Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 2 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. Chicken Salad Chick employees from across the country will join Avon's General Manager, Courtney Donner, for this ribbon cutting event— the first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

"As Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand in the region, the Avon location illustrates that our commitment to the Indianapolis community extends across the entire metro area," said Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney. "We're excited to welcome and serve west Indianapolis and Avon's residents, as well as complement our other Indianapolis-area locations in Glendale, West 86th, Fishers and Greenwood."

Chicken Salad Chick made a splash when it entered Indianapolis. With three stores opening in the market within the first year, Chicken Salad Chick has continued expansion across Indiana with 10 locations now open, including Bloomington, Whitestown and Fort Wayne. The Avon location will mark the brand's 11th restaurant in the state.

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant's page at Facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickAvonIN. To celebrate the opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways.

Wednesday, Aug. 2- Free Chick Tote Bag: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag with the purchase of a Chick Trio! *

Thursday, Aug. 3 – Free 16oz Chick Tervis Tumbler: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with the purchase of a Chick Trio! **

Friday, Aug. 4 – Free Chick Cooler: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Cooler with the purchase of a Chick Trio! ***

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. It is required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended for those seeking to be in the first 100 guests, and each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., guests may make a purchase of a meal and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

*Must be 16 Years or Older *Must purchase the Chick Trio *1 Tote Bag per Guest Present

** Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. One Tumbler Per Guest Present *Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits.

*** *Must be 16 years or older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. One Cutting Board per Guest

Aligning with the brand's promise to give back to the communities they serve, proceeds from the Friends & Family event will directly benefit the Mary Lee Maier Community Pantry. The Mary Lee Maier Community Food Pantry serves all Avon Community School Corporation employees and families that have a child in the Avon Community School Corporation.

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes served from the heart. In addition to the restaurant's signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sides, soups and full-service catering, all available from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers something for everyone. Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 230 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand continues its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick accolades include rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for four consecutive years and placing in the top 10 for 2021, #3 on Fast Casual's 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019 and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020.

