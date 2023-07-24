GYMGUYZ Flexes Ohio Growth with Signed Agreement Set to Bring Services to North Columbus Area

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Strengthens Presence in Central Ohio, Sets Stage for Expansion in Additional Target DMAs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ , the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, has announced a newly signed agreement set to bring its services to the North Columbus area. The rapidly-growing brand also plans to expand deeper into Cleveland and Cincinnati, and just announced the addition of stretching services to its locations across the country.

GYMGUYZ Logo (PRNewswire)

The new North Columbus location, owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Dave Dulin, will be hosting a grand opening event on Wednesday, September 27th at 5:00 pm at Rose Run Park in New Albany, Ohio. Co-sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association, there will be a ribbon cutting facilitated by New Albany Chamber of Commerce and an opportunity to make a voluntary charitable donation to the Alzheimer's Association for participation in a group activity.

Dulin was born and raised in central Ohio. He earned a degree in Finance from Ohio State University before earning a Master's Degree in Criminology from Xavier University, and has always been physically active. His daily routine consists of weight training, cardiovascular exercise, and healthy eating. It is this passion for a healthy lifestyle that fueled his desire to help others via his new GYMGUYZ franchise.

"The central Ohio area has grown tremendously over the past few decades, and the need for in-home and onsite fitness trainers has definitely grown alongside it," said Dulin. "With a family history of dementia, I've always prioritized being physically active as part of my preventative plan. Sometimes, people just need the right personal trainer to truly hold them accountable, and I look forward to bringing GYMGUYZ to my community. Not to mention, our in-home and onsite fitness instruction can be an important part of corporate wellness programs throughout the area, so we are looking forward to serving the Columbus business community as well."

Founded by Josh York, who created the concept in his parent's dining room before scaling it to the world's largest in-home fitness franchise, GYMGUYZ prides itself on its ability to help customers stay accountable to their fitness goals.

With a 15-year strong business model, GYMGUYZ is transforming lives every day by offering convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Clients and companies in over 1,100 cities are being delivered a Certified Personal Trainer, state-of-the art equipment, and tailored workouts right to their homes, offices, corporate campuses, or other settings.

"The GYMGUYZ franchise model offers hands-on training, assistance with business planning, and comprehensive marketing support. We use an analytical approach to help our franchise owners proactively manage their business, and deliver the high level of service we expect from all of our locations," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "As we continue to attract fitness-minded owners like Dave to our franchise system, we plan to have a strong presence of red GYMGUYZ vans across central Ohio and surrounding areas by the end of the year."

As demand for in-home services increases across Ohio, GYMGUYZ, is actively seeking qualified single and multi-territory franchisees who are looking to help change lives through convenient, customized and creative workouts. Due to its success in the consumer market, GYMGUYZ also began offering fitness services to major corporations, schools, hospitals, government agencies, and residential communities several years ago. Prospective franchisees do not need to have a fitness background to be considered.

To apply for employment with GYMGUYZ North Columbus, visit https://gymguyz-north-columbus.careerplug.com/j/01sw2x3.

To train with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Magazine's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now serving over 1,100 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or tnortman@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GYMGUYZ