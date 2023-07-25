Get Ready to Scale: Agenda Revealed for the Emerging Brands Summit 2023

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emerging Brands Summit is back, providing the ultimate resource hub for fast-growing brands looking to scale their operations. Set to take place at the Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on September 10, 2023—the day prior to the start of PACK EXPO Las Vegas—the Summit features a dynamic agenda packed with educational sessions, expert panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

The Emerging Brands Summit aims to equip founders and decision-makers of high-growth brands with the operational strategies and critical insights they need to navigate the evolving consumer packaged goods landscape. Whether you're seeking financing options, looking to optimize your total cost of ownership, exploring product pipeline planning, leveraging automation, or scaling up your distribution, this event addresses the unique challenges faced by emerging brands.

The agenda features a diverse range of sessions presented by industry experts who understand the nuances of scaling operations. Speakers include representatives from leading companies in the industry as well as from brands who've successfully scaled through both contract and in-house manufacturing – including:

One of the most highly anticipated sessions is the Keynote, "From Startup to Success: Unveiling the Journey of Chomps - A Fireside Chat with Co-founder Rashid Ali." Rashid Ali, the co-founder of Chomps, the fastest-growing U.S. natural meat snack brand, will share the inspiring story behind the brand's remarkable rise to success. Ali will delve into the origins of Chomps, highlighting the initial inspiration and the challenges faced while building the brand. Attendees will gain insights into the unique marketing strategies, product innovation, and branding techniques that helped Chomps differentiate itself in the market.

"The Emerging Brands Summit is designed with high-growth brands in mind. Our agenda is carefully curated to address the specific needs and challenges faced by founders and decision makers who are scaling operations," said Kim Overstreet, Director of the Emerging Brands Alliance. "We want to empower attendees with the knowledge, insights, and strategies that will drive their brand's success. This is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry experts, network with like-minded professionals, and gain the tools and knowledge needed to propel their brand to new heights."

As an added benefit, attendees of the summit will gain free registration for PACK EXPO Las Vegas starting the next day, September 11-13, offering even more educational sessions covering a range of topics relevant to growing brands.

Registration for the Emerging Brands Summit 2023 is now open, with early-bird pricing available until August 18, 2023. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To learn more about the Summit, visit the official website at EmergingBrandsSummit.com.

