THE HOME DEPOT LAUNCHES ONLINE CAREER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO SUPPORT TRANSITIONING MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, launched the first online guided version of MISSION TRANSITION, a series of courses aimed at providing U.S. service men and women with knowledge and resources to help them successfully transition into the civilian workforce.

About 200,000 service members leave the military each year. But according to Pew Research Center, only one-in-four veterans say they had a civilian job lined up after they left the military.

MISSION TRANSITION's three self-paced, online courses can be completed in less than an hour and are filled with content, templates, scenarios and language specific to experience from a military career. Courses include Optimize Your Resume, Build Your Personal Brand and What to Expect While Interviewing. This program is available at no cost to the public and can be found on The Home Depot's career website at thd.co/missiontransition.

"Supporting the military community is a priority for our company" said Tim Hourigan, executive vice president of Human Resources. "We're proud to launch MISSION TRANSITION online and provide transitioning servicemembers with a convenient tool to help them confidently take the next step in their careers."

The Home Depot employs over 470,000 associates, including tens of thousands of veterans and military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran housing facilities. The Foundation and its nonprofit partners are working to end veteran homelessness through several key strategies. This includes funding programs to help more veterans access housing. Learn more about The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation's investments in military families and veterans at www.homedepot.com/military.

